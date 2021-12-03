MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Columns

Opening Night Photos: Cheek To Cheek: Irving Berlin In Hollywood at The York Theatre Company

Opening Night Photos: Cheek To Cheek: Irving Berlin In Hollywood at The York Theatre Company
CURTAIN CALL: Victoria Byrd, Jeremy Benton, Melanie Moore, Phillip Attmore, Kaitlyn Davidson, Joseph Medeiros

The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musical gems and rediscovery of musical gems from the past in association with Riki Kane Larimer, presented the world premiere of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood last night.  The production has a book by Barry Kleinbort, music direction by David Hancock Turner and was conceived, directed and choreographed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner.

Rescheduled from its original debut in 2020 the cast included six terrific singing and dancing actors: Phillip Attmore, Jeremy Benton, Victoria Byrd, Katilyn Davidson, Joseph Medeiros, and Melanie Moore along with Corinne Munsch and Sean Quinn.

Jeremy Benton, Sean Quinn, Kaitlyn Davidson, Corinne Munch, Melanie Moore, Victoria Byrd, Joseph Medeiros, Phillip Attmore

“When Riki Kane Larimer brought me the idea of doing this show, the combination of Irving Berlin and Randy Skinner was irresistible.” Said James Morgan, York’s Producing Artistic Director.  “Of course, that was some two years ago, but despite the delays of plagues, floods, locusts and other things we are about to make it happen-and the timing couldn’t be better.  Cheek to Cheek is what New York needs now.” 

James Morgan, York Producing Artistic Director,David Hancock Turner, Music Director, Mary Guattino, Jeremy Benton,Sean Quinn, Corinne Munsch,Kaitlyn Davisdon,Victoria Byrd,Joseph Medeiros,Randy Skinner,Conceiver/Director/Choreographer,Barry Kleinbort, Book, ,bottom, Chris Steckel, Amy Griffiths, Melanie Moore, Riki Kane Larimer, Producer,Phillip Attore, Noelle Rueschman

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of the most famous songs that the legendary Irving Berlin composed for the silver screen. Mr. Berlin understood the impact dance had on the public and his melodies, rhythms, and lyrics reflected his love of that art form. Six spectacular performers will showcase these magnificent songs and will also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner directs and choreographs an evening featuring an array of classic Berlin tunes from such classic films as Top Hat, Alexander’s Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, White Christmas, and many more! Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and the Irving Berlin Estate, and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature

The creative team includes scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Jason Kantrowitz and Ken Billington, and sound design by Julian Evans. The production stage manager is Chris Steckel. The casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood began November 24, 2021 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, January 2, 2022 at 2:30PM at The York’s temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jean’s (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues).

Sean Quinn, Jeremy Benton, Joseph Medeiros,Phillip Attmore
Kaitlyn Davidson, Corinne Munsch, Melanie Moore, Victoria Bryd
CURTAIN CALL: Victoria Byrd, Jeremy Benton, Melanie Moore, Phillip Attmore, Kaitlyn Davidson, Joseph Medeiros
CURTAIN CALL: Victoria Byrd, Jeremy Benton, Melanie Moore, Phillip Attmore, Kaitlyn Davidson, Joseph Medeiros
Lee Roy Reams, Jamie deRoy, Barry Kleinbort, Book, Karen Mason
Anita Gillette & Penny Fuller
Riki Kane, Producer, Larimer, Anita Gillette, Eda Sorokoff,
Louis B. Crocco & Riki Kane Larimer
Jamie deRoy, Michael Urie, Penny Fuller
Kaitlyn Davidson
Melanie Moore
Jeremy Benton
Phillip Attmore
Joseph Medeiros
Barry Kleinbort & Anita Gillette
James Morgan, York Producing Artistic Director

Related Items
Columns

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Columns

How Hiring Professional Dog Trainers Can Benefit Your Pet?

WriterDecember 3, 2021
Read More

My View: You Had To Be There! “A Very Countess Christmas” at Feinstein’s54/Below

Stephen SorokoffDecember 1, 2021
Read More

My View: Something is Missing in NYC This Year

Stephen SorokoffNovember 30, 2021
Read More

My View: Paulo Szot!

Stephen SorokoffNovember 25, 2021
Read More

My View: Freda Payne Brings ” Let There Be Love” To Birdland

Stephen SorokoffNovember 23, 2021
Read More

My View: Alan Broadbent and”Trio In Motion” at “The Jazz Corner Of The World”

Stephen SorokoffNovember 21, 2021
Read More

My View: Opening Night-An Evening With Whitney

Stephen SorokoffNovember 15, 2021
Read More

My View: Peter Cincotti Owned The Piano at Birdland Last Night

Stephen SorokoffNovember 11, 2021
Read More

My View: I’m In The Mood For Linda Purl

Stephen SorokoffNovember 8, 2021
Read More