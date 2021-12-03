Opening Night Photos: Cheek To Cheek: Irving Berlin In Hollywood at The York Theatre Company

CURTAIN CALL: Victoria Byrd, Jeremy Benton, Melanie Moore, Phillip Attmore, Kaitlyn Davidson, Joseph Medeiros

The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musical gems and rediscovery of musical gems from the past in association with Riki Kane Larimer, presented the world premiere of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood last night. The production has a book by Barry Kleinbort, music direction by David Hancock Turner and was conceived, directed and choreographed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner.

Rescheduled from its original debut in 2020 the cast included six terrific singing and dancing actors: Phillip Attmore, Jeremy Benton, Victoria Byrd, Katilyn Davidson, Joseph Medeiros, and Melanie Moore along with Corinne Munsch and Sean Quinn.

“When Riki Kane Larimer brought me the idea of doing this show, the combination of Irving Berlin and Randy Skinner was irresistible.” Said James Morgan, York’s Producing Artistic Director. “Of course, that was some two years ago, but despite the delays of plagues, floods, locusts and other things we are about to make it happen-and the timing couldn’t be better. Cheek to Cheek is what New York needs now.”

James Morgan, York Producing Artistic Director, David Hancock Turner, Music Director, Randy Skinner, Conceiver/Director/Choreographer, Barry Kleinbort, Book, Riki Kane Larimer, Producer

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of the most famous songs that the legendary Irving Berlin composed for the silver screen. Mr. Berlin understood the impact dance had on the public and his melodies, rhythms, and lyrics reflected his love of that art form. Six spectacular performers will showcase these magnificent songs and will also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner directs and choreographs an evening featuring an array of classic Berlin tunes from such classic films as Top Hat, Alexander’s Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, White Christmas, and many more! Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and the Irving Berlin Estate, and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature

The creative team includes scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Jason Kantrowitz and Ken Billington, and sound design by Julian Evans. The production stage manager is Chris Steckel. The casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood began November 24, 2021 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, January 2, 2022 at 2:30PM at The York’s temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jean’s (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues).

