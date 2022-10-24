MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Opening of the Frida Kahlo Immersive Exhibit

Opening of the Frida Kahlo Immersive Exhibit

The Immersive  Frida Kahlo Exhibit opens on October 27th. Get a an in-depth look at the influential artist’s life and work through 7 different interactive rooms complete with 360-projects, virtual reality experiences, historical photographs, installations, and more.

The innovative proposal explores the artist’s biography through collections of historical photographs, original films, digital environments, artistic Installations, collector’s items and newly created music that reproduce the most relevant moments of her life, inviting visitors to discover the incredible story that built the myth.

Frida Kahlo, the immersive biography is a walk-through exhibition that allows for 6ft distance between all attendees, and includes increased cleaning practices. The exhibit is open Wednesday – Friday 12 PM – 7 PM and  Saturday – Sunday 10 AM – 8 PM

The experience is located at 259 Water Street Dumbo NY 11201

The visit will take around 90 minutes.

Tickets start at $38.99 for adults and are free for kids ages four and under

 

