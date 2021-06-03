MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Opening Today Welcome New York’s Newest Neighbor: Harry Potter

Opening Today Welcome New York’s Newest Neighbor: Harry Potter

Harry Potter comes to Flatiron at  935 Broadway. The world’s first HP flagship store is opened to the public on June 3rd. The multi-floor shopping experience features the world’s foremost collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products. As well as There are also virtual journey’s. Travel through Hogwarts Castle and cast spells with your wand to immobilize Pixies. Discover hidden secrets and find out if you can manage the Chaos at Hogwarts.

After missing the Hogwarts Express at King’s Cross Station, an unexpected friend helps get us to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.  Students!  Dobby needs your help after accidentally letting loose a case full of magical creatures.

In Wizards Take Flight keep your brooms steady and fly into the wizarding world. Meet Hagrid at Knockturn Alley and follow him through the skies of London while dodging and battling Death Eaters, casting spells with your wand.

Escape through the clouds and soar over the Black Lake towards Hogwarts Castle where you can fly freely around the magical grounds. Accio Firebolt!

The store will set a new standard of themed shopping experiences, combining breath-taking design, exciting interactive elements and exclusive products inviting fans to experience the Wizarding World in a brand-new way. Spanning three floors and over 21,000 sq. ft. The store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof. Inside you’ll find themed apparel, candy (everyone’s favorite chocolate frog), authentic movie props, virtual reality experiences, character-inspired wands, and a personalization station to engrave products. Plus, there’s a Butterbeer Bar with treats and drinks.

“We’re so excited to be opening in Flatiron, it’s the perfect vibrant, bustling neighborhood for retail and entertainment. We couldn’t help but be drawn to the architecture that looks so reminiscent of the Wizarding World,” said Karl Durrant, VP & General Manager of Warner Bros. Retail.

Look for more from us.

Related Items
Family

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Family

When is the best time to drink coffee?

WriterJune 3, 2021
Read More

Decorate Your Patio with These 2 Landscaping Tips

WriterJune 3, 2021
Read More

Hamptons Get High Marks for Casual Eating at Union Burger Bar and The Coop

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 2, 2021
Read More

Falling in Love with New York City All Over Again at Tuscany Steakhouse

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 2, 2021
Read More

Memorial Day Sales

Suzanna BowlingJune 1, 2021
Read More

A Guide to Zojirushi Rice Cooker – All You Need to Know!

WriterMay 30, 2021
Read More

The Best Online Shops for Military Medals

WriterMay 30, 2021
Read More

Memorial Day Cocktails

Suzanna BowlingMay 30, 2021
Read More

Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?

Suzanna BowlingMay 30, 2021
Read More