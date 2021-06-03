Opening Today Welcome New York’s Newest Neighbor: Harry Potter

Harry Potter comes to Flatiron at 935 Broadway. The world’s first HP flagship store is opened to the public on June 3rd. The multi-floor shopping experience features the world’s foremost collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products. As well as There are also virtual journey’s. Travel through Hogwarts Castle and cast spells with your wand to immobilize Pixies. Discover hidden secrets and find out if you can manage the Chaos at Hogwarts.

After missing the Hogwarts Express at King’s Cross Station, an unexpected friend helps get us to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Students! Dobby needs your help after accidentally letting loose a case full of magical creatures.

In Wizards Take Flight keep your brooms steady and fly into the wizarding world. Meet Hagrid at Knockturn Alley and follow him through the skies of London while dodging and battling Death Eaters, casting spells with your wand.

Escape through the clouds and soar over the Black Lake towards Hogwarts Castle where you can fly freely around the magical grounds. Accio Firebolt!

The store will set a new standard of themed shopping experiences, combining breath-taking design, exciting interactive elements and exclusive products inviting fans to experience the Wizarding World in a brand-new way. Spanning three floors and over 21,000 sq. ft. The store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof. Inside you’ll find themed apparel, candy (everyone’s favorite chocolate frog), authentic movie props, virtual reality experiences, character-inspired wands, and a personalization station to engrave products. Plus, there’s a Butterbeer Bar with treats and drinks.

“We’re so excited to be opening in Flatiron, it’s the perfect vibrant, bustling neighborhood for retail and entertainment. We couldn’t help but be drawn to the architecture that looks so reminiscent of the Wizarding World,” said Karl Durrant, VP & General Manager of Warner Bros. Retail.

