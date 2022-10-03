Operation BBQ Relief In Port Charlotte, Florida Responding to Hurricane Ian.

Armed with a caravan of cooks, mobile pits, kitchens and volunteers, Operation BBQ Relief delivers the healing power of BBQ in times of need, feeding first responders and communities affected by natural disasters

Operation BBQ Relief has been deployed to feed victims and first responders. This is a massive deployment of semi-trucks, tents, and equipment. Church and civic groups can call and request meals “in bulk” to be picked up as well after calling hotline. Individual meals are being served at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte.

Operation BBQ Relief is scheduled to cook upwards of 60,000 meals daily with the setup of the size of two football fields in Port Charlotte, FL. They plan to serve meals for at least 2 weeks as over one million homes are still without power.

All bulk meal orders need to be in increments of 50. These are bulk meals. We do not supply clamshells or utensils. Operation BBQ Relief does not provide individual meals at the cook site to ensure the safety of our volunteers and maintain the flow of traffic when bulk meals are picked up for distribution.

Operation BBQ Relief has meals they are serving Port Charlotte; Fort Meyers, Bradenton, and other surrounding cities.

Operation BBQ Relief has brought semi-trucks, RV’s, tents, and equipment and have a set up upwards the size of two football fields.

We have the capacity with all our equipment operating to serve 60,000 hot meals each day. Our team is comprised of world champion pitmasters and chefs so the food is delicious and nutritious.

BBQ brings feelings of comfort and hope as one of America’s favorite pastimes.

They serve first responders and communities in need.

They have a warehouse in Tampa, staff members throughout Florida, and staff and volunteers throughout the country that have deployed to Florida to share the healing power of BBQ.

Individual Meals served daily at noon each day:

Charlotte Sports Park

(spring training site for MLB team, TB Rays)

2300 El Jobean Rd.

Port Charlotte, FL 33948

If your organization, church, school or neighborhood is in need of bulk meals (50 servings or more), please call our food hotline at: 386-222-2756.

Operation BBQ Relief Background

Operation BBQ Relief was founded in May 2011 in response to a need for tornado relief efforts in Joplin, MO.

Competitive pitmasters from eight different states answered the call to feed displaced families and first responders.

Together, they were able to serve over 120,000 meals in a thirteen-day period following the Joplin tornado. This experience of building a network to feed individuals in need has been the inspiration for Operation BBQ Relief.

To date, Operation BBQ Relief has provided 9.5 million meals throughout the United States and internationally following natural disasters and through The Always Serving Project, benefiting the homeless, first responders, veterans, and members of the military

Over 4.5 million meals served in response to COVID-19

We have deployed over 80 times since 2011 when we showed up to help after Joplin, Missouri was decimated by a tornado.

Last deployment:Hazard, Kentucky (Flooding) / 129,664 meals over 31 days.

On July 28th devastated communities across several counties. Operation BBQ Relief was immediately on the ground less than 24 hours after the flood to meet with local officials to assess need, survey sites, and determine safety for the Operation BBQ Relief team to arrive. Behind the scenes, Operation BBQ Relief was in constant communication with local, state, and national agencies to strategically serve the hard hit areas. It’s a herculean effort.

We are grateful for the volunteers from 24 states that helped us serve 98,464 meals over 27 days in Eastern Kentucky. We love hearing from our new friend Veronica about the impact of sharing the healing power of BBQ. Turn up the volume and listen to Veronica as she beautifully highlights why our mission is so important.