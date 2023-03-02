Operations Warrior Shield Luncheon to Honor Boxing Champions Zab Juddah, Monte Barrett & Celebrity Photographer Mychal Watts

Operations Warrior Shield (OWS) will honor Mychal Watts (Celebrity Photographer & Ret Sgt. USMC) for his work with OWS and his outstanding service to our country on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 12:00pm-2:30pm at Ben & Jack’s Steakhouse located at 219 – East 44th Street between 2nd & 3rd Ave in New York City.

OWS will also recognize Zab Judah (6x World Champion Boxer) and Monte Barrett (Boxing Champion & Hall of Fame) for their support of OWS. Comm Hendon will be in attendance representing Mayor Adams and to shed light on the work of OWS.

“I’m so humbled to be recognized and to be part of such a tremendous organization,” stated Watts. “To be recognized for my service to my country and to be gifted with my companion dog Connie to ease my post-traumatic stress, is nothing short of incredible. I’m forever grateful to Ed Schloeman and the organization for their generosity. I’m committed to working with the OWS team to help other veterans with ptsd.”

“From the time that I met Watts, I knew immediately that he was so deserving of this recognition and his companion Connie,” said CMSgt (ret) Edward Schloeman. I also look forward to recognizing Judah and Barrett for their commitment to our organization.”

“Both Barrett and I are grateful to be part of such an outstanding organization who supports the many great veterans who serve our country,” stated Judah. “We look forward to supporting OWS for many years to come.”

For tickets – www.owsknockout.eventbrite.com