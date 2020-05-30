Oprah’s Your Life In Focus: A Vision Forward Today at 11am and Grants From Poise and The Mom’s

Join from your living room. The Mom’s Denise Albert will have Oprah Winfrey online tomorrow morning at 11am. Don’t miss this exciting appearance on Oprah’s Your Life In Focus: A Vision Forward, Live Virtual Experience.

You must REGISTER HERE TO JOIN!

Denise wiill be joined by her blended family of exes to share their Quarantine experience living together for three months so far. Denise will speak about the experience, how it’s going, what she struggles with and how to move forward!

Participate with audiences from around the world.

• Oprah’s lessons in wellness that are carrying her through this moment

• Tools to activate your own story of transformation

• Engaging, interactive workbook exercises to help you find your healthiest life during these challenging times

• Oprah live in conversation with attendees and headline-makers at the forefront of wellness.

Other news with The Mom’s is Poise® Brand Pledges $500,000 to Female Entrepreneurs.

The Mom’s and Pose have teamed up to help female-owned small businesses. First, with a series of grants, including 20 $15,000 grants you can apply for RIGHT NOW HERE!

Next month, The MOMS will host a series of virtual workshops and give away up to $50,000 in micro grants on behalf of Poise to Mom Entrepreneurs to help their businesses during these fast-changing, unprecedented times. We are a small business and have been impacted just like so many of you.