MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Business

Oprah’s Your Life In Focus: A Vision Forward Today at 11am and Grants From Poise and The Mom’s

Oprah’s Your Life In Focus: A Vision Forward Today at 11am and Grants From Poise and The Mom’s

Join from your living room. The Mom’s Denise Albert will have Oprah Winfrey online tomorrow morning at 11am. Don’t miss this exciting appearance on Oprah’s Your Life In Focus: A Vision Forward, Live Virtual Experience.  

You must REGISTER HERE TO JOIN!

Denise wiill be joined by her blended family of exes to share their Quarantine experience living together for three months so far.  Denise will speak about the experience, how it’s going, what she struggles with and how to move forward!

Participate with audiences from around the world.

• Oprah’s lessons in wellness that are carrying her through this moment
• Tools to activate your own story of transformation
• Engaging, interactive workbook exercises to help you find your healthiest life during these challenging times
• Oprah live in conversation with attendees and headline-makers at the forefront of wellness.

Other news with The Mom’s is Poise® Brand Pledges $500,000 to Female Entrepreneurs.

The Mom’s and Pose have teamed up to help female-owned small businesses. First, with a series of grants, including 20 $15,000 grants you can apply for RIGHT NOW HERE!

Next month, The MOMS will host a series of virtual workshops and give away up to $50,000 in micro grants on behalf of Poise to Mom Entrepreneurs to help their businesses during these fast-changing, unprecedented times. We are a small business and have been impacted just like so many of you.

Related Items
Business

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Business

Are You a Smart Business Owner? Read this to find out

WriterMay 28, 2020
Read More
Edward Albee, Terrence McNally, Larry Kramer

COVID – 19 News To Help and Assistance Programs Laid Bare

Suzanna BowlingMay 28, 2020
Read More

The Moving Industry in the Present and Beyond Covid-19

WriterMay 27, 2020
Read More

How To Identify The Best Places To Distribute Your Product

WriterMay 22, 2020
Read More

How to create a memory palace: tips on developing unlimited memory skills

WriterMay 22, 2020
Read More

Providing traffic management services for the building and construction industry

WriterMay 21, 2020
Read More

Why Are Nurses So Important? And Should You Consider Becoming One?

WriterMay 20, 2020
Read More

Different ways to increase views on your YouTube video

WriterMay 14, 2020
Read More

Air Duct Cleaning in Houston – Top Three Myths Busted

WriterMay 14, 2020
Read More