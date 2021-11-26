MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Opus Two Celebrated Bernstein and Sondheim at Feinstein's/ 54 Below

Celebrating their new recording, A Little Night Music (Suite for Violin and Piano), William Terwilliger’s coloratura violin and the stylings of Alan Cooperstock melodic piano, combined for a great night at Feinsteins/ 53 Below. The room was filled with classical brilliance and the soothing harmonics of perfectly played music on the Steinway Piano.

William Terwilliger

The show hosted by the musical genius Eric Stern started off with the Four Moments from Candide, arranged by Mr. Stern the glissandos and leaps transported Bernstein’s Moderato (I Am Easily Assimilated), Andantino cantabile (You Were Dead, You Know) Aria (Glitter and Be Gay) and the sweeping Andante moderato (Make Our Garden Grow).

Moving onto “Two House Songs” also arranged by Stern, 2008 “My House” from Peter Pan and “Take Care of this House” from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue saw Elena Shadow use her beautiful voice to make us feel the heartfelt lyrics.

With the anticipation of Spielberg’s West Side Story the plaintive “Somewhere” rang clean and true. This arrangement by Raimundo Penaforte transported the audience.

I Remember Sky” from Sondheim’s Evening Primrose again featured Elena Shaddow who brought forth the haunting lyric.

Then the reason we had all gathered A Little Night Music: Suite for Violin and Piano, which was released on November 19th.

Nightt Waltz

You Must Meet My Wife
Send in the Clowns


Missing from these video’s is “A Weekend in the Country”.

I have given you clips of this is so you can feel it’s beauty.

And of course an abounding applause.

Cabaret

