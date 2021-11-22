Opus Two Celebrates Sondheim/Bernstein

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Tonight I listened to a four-movement suite, from Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music “Night Waltz,” “You Must Meet My Wife,” “A Weekend In The Country” and “Send In The Clowns.” The violin soars to stratospheric heights as a piano adds the lift. With the arrangements done by Eric Stern there there is a haunting other worldly feel to these pieces. As you listen you feel like you have been dropped into another century where life was romantic and lush. You really realize when listening to this CD that Sondheim’s melodies are just classically lyrical

William Terwilliger and Andrew Cooperstock, the acclaimed violin and piano duo known as Opus Two will returned to Feinstein’s / 54 Below on Tuesday, November 23 at p.m. for an unforgettable tribute to Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein. The night will include the New York premiere of A Little Night Music: Suite for Violin and Piano and celebration of the release of his first album of the same name on Bridge Records (4010). The program also includes “I remember” from the Sondheim television musical Evening primrose, plus songs by Leonard Bernstein “West Side Story,” “Candide,” “Peter Pan,” and “1600 Pennsylvania Avenue”. Opus Two will be joined by Broadway special guest artist Elena Shaddow. Broadway director Eric Stern, who created many of the arrangements, will host the evening.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

