Organic SEO vs Local SEO: Everything You Need to Know

There is perhaps no other method of digital marketing in today’s modern world more effective and powerful than SEO. Organic SEO is one of the best ways to see real results that will increase the number of visits you get to your website and constantly work to introduce you to new customers. The unique thing about organic SEO is that it not only helps to introduce you to new potential clients and customers but also continues to grow your brand in ways that are helpful for existing customers.

If you are just getting familiar with the world of SEO, then you know there are a couple of different kidneys of SEO and two popular forms are organic and local SEO. If you have been wondering what the difference is between these types of SEO, here is everything you need to know.

What is SEO in General?

The general idea behind SEO is fairly simple, SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization, and it focuses on creating or enhancing content that increases website ranking in Google’s search results.

Google has provided a way for the average consumer to have access to information like never before. This means that for the modern business or brand trying to spread awareness, one of the greatest challenges is simply just being visible in Google’s search results. Anyone who has ever typed a query into Google knows exactly how overwhelming the millions of results that populate can be.

This is why most consumers are most likely to choose an option that populates closer to the top of Google search results. The placement of a website in a search result is known as a rank, and SEO content works to move that content up the ranks to eventually be number one.

SEO content interacts specifically with Google’s algorithms and this is how Google will view that SEO content as valuable. The more valuable Google’s search engine views the content, the higher the ranking.

What Is The Difference Between Organic and Local SEO?

Even though both organic and local SEO content have the same goal of increasing a website’s ranking on a search engine result, they both have key differences that are important. Both forms of SEO will focus on creating quality content that is optimized by using specific keywords, and powerful backlinks that improve the value of a website. However, one revolves around a particular location while another revolves around a website.

Organic SEO Content

Organic SEO content is more focused on improving a website and making it more visible on a general level. This means that anyone from any part of the world can search for a good or service, and organic SEO can help the search engine recognize the relevance.

This happens by creating high-quality written content that is specifically written to relate to questions, concerns, or interests that customers might have in relation to a particular good or service.

An example of this could be a company that sells hemp-fabric-based clothing items and writing SEO content that revolves around the world of hemp products. These could be articles that center on certain products, or articles that answer a common hemp-product-related question. There could even be content that’s created that addresses more peripheral issues of hemp, such as common myths.

This content would be well written, high quality, and contain the proper keywords and backlinking needed to relate it to common, related Google searches. Because this content is high-quality, Google’s algorithm will recognize it and assign it a higher value in its ranking system. Because it’s written to increase awareness of a particular brand and service to both existing and potential customers, this will help to establish brand awareness and trust.

Organic SEO takes time, dedication, and talent to do well, however, its organic growth structure has been proven to work time and again. It is a powerful method of naturally attracting customers, and increasing a website’s ranking.

Local SEO

Local SEO utilizes the same kind of high-quality content, but it’ directs its attempts at the locality. For instance, a bug exterminator that uses local SEO, will try and catch the attention of search engine results that take palace within a certain location that they service. This is is because they are not trying to attract a national or even global customer base, but a local one. This means it will be directed at tagging local searches and using SEO content that will show results within a certain geographic location.

Both organic and local SEO are powerful ways of getting a higher ranking in their respective Google searches for companies that use them. They both rely on well-written, high-quality content, but each of them targets different kinds of search results. Organic targets generic goods and service queries, while local is geared to attract search results that are tied to geographic locations.