Original Broadway Cast Of Pippin To Stream Live 50th Anniversary Cast Reunion

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is excited to announce that Pippin: The 50th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert will stream live on February 7th at 7:00pm ET. In addition to the live- streamed option, there will also be four in-person performances on February 6th and 7th at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/Pippin.

We’ve got magic to do when 54 Below presents Pippin: The 50th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert. Legendary original 1972 Broadway cast members reunite to share stories and songs from the landmark Tony Award®-winning musical, with its iconic score by Stephen Schwartz. You’ll hear “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic to Do,” “I Guess I’ll Miss the Man,” “Extraordinary,” “No Time At All,” and more. Produced and directed by original cast member Walter Willison, with musical direction by Michael Lavine. Join us, for this once-in-a-lifetime event. It’s time to start livin’!

Starring Tony Award® winner John Rubinstein (Children of a Lesser God, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Candy Brown (Chicago, Grind), Cheryl Clark (Chicago, A Chorus Line), Gene Foote (Sweet Charity, Chicago), Joy Franz (Pippin, Into the Woods, Les Liaisons Dangereuses), Will D. McMillan (Pippin), Jennifer Nairn-Smith (Follies, All That Jazz), Pamela Sousa (Chicago, “Fosse/ Verdon”),Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison (Two by Two, Grand Hotel),Tony Award® nominee Leland Palmer (All That Jazz, Valentino), with Aaron Lee Battle (Bistro Award winner, Ain’t Misbehavin’ international tour).

Pippin: The 50th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 6 & 7 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm and streams live February 7 at 7:00pm ET. Livestream tickets are $25 ($28.50 with fees). Cover charges for the Feb 6 performance at 7:00pm are $65-$75 ($73-$84 with fees), with premium seats for $110 ($122.50 with fees). Cover charges for the Feb 6 performance at 9:30pm are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees), with premium seats for $85 ($95 with fees). Cover charges for the Feb 7 performance at 7:00pm are $75-$85 ($84-$95 with fees), with premium seats for $125 ($139 with fees). Cover charges for the Feb 7 performance at 9:30pm are $65-$75 ($73-$84 with fees), with premium seats for $110 ($122.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Pippin. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm for the 7:00pm performance and after 7:00pm for the 9:30pm performance are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee.