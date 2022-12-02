Art

Ornament Painting & Holiday Party at Wonderland Dreams

Ornament Painting & Holiday Party at Wonderland Dreams
Since opening in October, visitors of all ages have adored getting lost in the entirely hand-painted exhibit Wonderland Dreams by Alexa Meade, inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Every inch of the 26,000 square foot space on 5th Ave is painted in Meade’s signature style, making the whole environment touchable, interactive (replete with costumes and props), and yes, worthy of great photo opportunities.
Visitors often express that Wonderland Dreams sparked their own creativity, so this holiday season, Alexa has announced a special ornament painting activity! Throughout December, all guests will have the opportunity to pick up a paintbrush and make colorful ornaments to bring home and hang on their own tree.
Wonderland Dreams includes 20 distinct rooms full of mesmerizing optical illusions, giant playing cards, lifesize flamingoes, cute mushrooms, tea parties, “Eat Me” candies, and the mind-bending streets of New York. The experience inspires guests to become part of the painting itself. “My daughter couldn’t get enough of the dress-up props. We donned masks and hats; capes and jackets; scarves and crowns and posed for pictures galore,” writes MommyPoppins.
Wonderland Dreams: 529 5th Ave.

