Oscar Nominated Stephan Moccio, Will Bring His Piano to Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience

For one night only on Thursday, January 12, one of the most compelling composers in music today, Stephan Moccio, will bring his piano to Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience at 30 Wall Street for a live concert: Stephan Moccio: Le Jardin de Monsieur Monet. Moccio will add a unique live musicality to the multi-sensory immersive exhibition. The event includes admission to Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience the first hour followed by Stephan Moccio’s piano performance.

Stephan Moccio is a three-time Grammy-winning classical pianist and Oscar nominated producer and composer who has worked with Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Celine Dion, and Dua Lipa- landing him a plethora of songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Moccio is managed worldwide by CAMI Music.

Moccio has described his music as “a delicate balance between sophistication and an emotional outpouring.” His solo pianist recordings have garnered more than 500 million streams of his acclaimed Tales of Solace and new album Lionheart which includes his ode to Monet, Le Jardin de Monsieur Monet.

“Stephan Moccio’s music is a masterful expression of artistry and makes for a perfect complement to the exhibition,” said Dr. Nepomuk Schessl of Alegria Entertainment Inc., producer of Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience.

“Moccio’s music is vibrant and transformative; evoking the kaleidoscope of light and color in Monet’s paintings and allowing guests to deeply connect with each work,” added Nepomuk Schessl.