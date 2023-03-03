Oscar Week Events Bring Golden Delight with Grand Ticketed Events

Oscar Week events will make their debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and be open to the public with purchase of same-day general museum admission.

Film screenings will feature all nominated shorts, and panel conversations will feature Academy Award®–nominated filmmakers celebrating this year’s nominees in the Animated Feature Film, Animated Short Film, Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, and Makeup and Hairstyling categories.

Additionally, the Academy Museum will host its second annual Oscars Night at the Museum on March 12 from 3pm to 10pm. Guests, encouraged to dress in their best Hollywood glam looks, will be treated to a one-of-a-kind event at which they will walk the red carpet, savor food by Wolfgang Puck Catering plus a hosted bar, pose for photos, enjoy a 15% discount at the Academy Museum Store, receive a commemorative gift, and watch the Oscars ceremony live stream on ABC in the David Geffen Theater.

WHERE:

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036

All Oscar Week events take place in the David Geffen Theater.

WHEN:



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Animated Short Films and Animated Feature Films

Nominated animated shorts will screen twice in our David Geffen Theater, at 11am and 3pm. Nominees in the Animated Short Film and Animated Feature Film categories will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater.

11am | Screening: Animated Short Films

Screened in alphabetical order: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse; The Flying Sailor; Ice Merchants; My Year of Dicks; An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

1:30pm | Panel: Animated Short Film Nominees

3pm | Screening: Animated Short Films (encore)

6pm | Panel: Animated Feature Film Nominees

Nominated Animated Feature Films in alphabetical order: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; The Sea Beast; and Turning Red. Note: These films will not be screened.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

Documentary Short Films and Documentary Feature Films

Nominated documentary short films will screen twice at 10:30am and 2:45pm. Nominees in the Documentary Short Film and Documentary Feature Film categories will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater.

10:30am | Screening: Documentary Short Films

Screened in alphabetical order: The Elephant Whisperers; Haulout; How Do You Measure a Year?; The Martha Mitchell Effect; Stranger at the Gate

1:30pm | Panel: Documentary Short Film Nominees

2:45pm | Screening: Documentary Short Films (encore)

6pm | Panel: Documentary Feature Film Nominees

Nominated Documentary Feature Films in alphabetical order: All That Breathes; All the Beauty and the Bloodshed; Fire of Love; A House Made of Splinters; and Navalny. Note: These films will not be screened.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Live Action Short Films and International Feature Films

Nominated live action short films will screen twice at 11am and 3pm. Nominees in the Live Action Short Film and International Feature Film categories will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater.

11am | Screening: Live Action Short Films

Screened in alphabetical order: An Irish Goodbye; Ivalu; Le pupille; Night Ride; The Red Suitcase

1:30pm | Panel: Live Action Short Film Nominees

3pm | Screening: Live Action Short Films (encore)

6pm | Panel: International Feature Film Nominees

Nominated International Feature Films in alphabetical order: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany); Argentina, 1985 (Argentina); Close (Belgium); EO (Poland); and The Quiet Girl (Ireland). Note: Clips from these films will be shown during the panel conversation, but the films will not be screened in their entirety.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Makeup and Hairstyling

The artists nominated for Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater.

1pm | Panel: Makeup and Hairstyling Nominees

2:30pm | Showcase: Behind the Scenes with Makeup and Hairstyling Nominees

Nominated films for Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling in alphabetical order: All Quiet on the Western Front; The Batman; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Elvis; and The Whale. Note: These films will not be screened.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

Oscars Night at the Museum

Join the Academy Museum for its second annual Oscars Night at the Museum on Sunday, March 12, from 3pm to 10pm, to celebrate the 95th Academy Awards®.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

TICKET INFO:

Access to all Oscar Week programs will be first come, first served. The purchase of a museum general admission ticket does not guarantee entry to programs if theater capacity is reached.

Purchase of general admission to the museum grants access to all same-day Oscar Week screenings and panels. Oscars Night at the Museum is a separately ticketed event.

Tickets to the Academy Museum are available only through advance online reservations via the Academy Museum’s website and mobile app.

General admission tickets for the museum’s exhibitions are $25 for adults, $19 for seniors (age 62+), and $15 for students (age 18+ with valid ID). Admission for Academy Museum Members, visitors ages 17 and younger, and for California residents with an EBT card is free.

Individual tickets to Oscars Night at the Museum are $250 and can be purchased via the Academy Museum’s website.

