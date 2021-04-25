Oscars 2021 Best Screenplay Winners Start Night of Golden Glory

The golden moment movie lovers have waited for is finally here. The 2021 Oscars started the night with honoring the writers who made the movies happen.
Best Adapted Screenplay – “The Father,” Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Best Original Screenplay – “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell
