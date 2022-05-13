Our Favorite Products for a Perfect Girls Weekend

It’s been a long week. Time to kick off the work heels and enjoy the weekend in style.

Wash off that makeup and get your skin in perfect shape.

Erno Laszlo’s Hydra-Therapy Memory Gel Sleep Mask is truly an incredible invention. This product will make your skin feel like butter in just a few days. Spend Friday night in heavenly bliss when you use this weightless overnight mask. It is sweet the way you can feel it actually improving your skin. A true breakthrough in beauty sleep, this NASA-inspired memory gel texture formulated with antioxidant-rich Prickly Pear and Vitamin E, melts into your complexion, replenishing the moisture skin can lose overnight, leaving you to wake up with luminated skin. It’s destined to become your favorite mask of all time.

If you are looking to add to the regiment be sure to also try the fabulous Vitality Treatment Mask.

Before your big Saturday night out, use this to plump and brighten your skin with the Famous Pink Mask. This mix-to-activate, facial moisturizing mask is clinically proven to target skin concerns instantly, leaving skin supple and supported. You don’t have to leave your house for a facial with this amazing treatment.

For body skincare we are loving Origins relaunch of its iconic Mega-Mushroom Soothing Treatment Lotion. Recently they collaborated with National Geographic’s Young Explorer and Botanical Illustrator Nirupa Rao for a limited-edition earth-friendly skincare set.

Reishi mushroom, fermented chaga mushroom, licorice root, and hyaluronic acid combined create a fantastic base to leave your skin silky smooth and refreshed. Best of all if you have any redness in your skin or inflammation you find your body absorbing healing power instantly.

Some other options you might want to try are JLo Beauty’s That Overnight Hustler with AHA and BHA resurfacer.

For more body relaxation we absolutely love Reed + Gwen’s Snoozy Bath Soak with Magnesium.

Soak your worries away and bring back bliss to your life this weekend with this muscle-relaxing and stress-releasing aromatherapeutic bath soak. It’s soothing and the lovely smell of lavender and rosewood blended in the Himalayan sea salts and magnesium flakes soothe make you feel like a queen on vacation.

For when you are going out to Sunday brunch a fun option to wear is new luxury handcrafted sunglasses Les Monts. Created by creatives for creatives, Les Monts is built upon exceptional Italian craftsmanship and extraordinary attention to detail.

Also check out VW’s stylish Pink Tote that can carry everything from books and picnic snacks as you get ready to hang out in the park all afternoon. It’s made out of 100% canvas, so it’s easy to clean and carry.

And of course with it being spring your outside weekend adventure may have you in need of a special remedy that we are raving about. A few weeks of using Quicksilver Scientific’s plant-based Hista-Aid formula is all that you need to feel your very best this weekend and beyond.

Vitamin C and DIM combined with Quercetin and Luteolin have a calming effect on your well-being. It’s a soothing formula that clears up your senses and refreshes you all at once. And best of all its natural remedy has you feeling better about the day to begin with. You can use it daily or just when you need it. No matter when you truly feel a difference and clarity.

Here is to creating your own perfect girls weekend.

Cover art Les Monts