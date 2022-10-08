Our Prayer Go Out To Susan Egan

Broadway’s original Tony nominated Belle, Susan Egan revealed she’s been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy. The 52 year old tweeted
“Hi friends. So, this past week I was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy (cute right? Belle!) – a temporary condition which paralyzes one side of the face. I’m told it’s triggered by a virus, and it seems we have one of those lurking about. I should make a full recovery, but like Justin Bieber (good company!), who announced a similar condition, I’m unable to perform at this time, and thus will not be on tour with Disney Princess – The Concert this fall. I will of course continue in my role as executive producer, alongside my amazing partners, working daily behind the scenes to bring you an absolutely incredible production! As a producer, I’m thrilled to announce that performing in my stead, we have TWO incredible Belles!”
Ms. Egan also provided the voices of Megara “Meg” in Hercules (1997), Madame Gina in Porco Rosso (2005), Rose Quartz on Steven Universe, and Lin in Spirited Away.
On Broadway, Egan portrayed Belle for one year and reprised the role in the Los Angeles production. She had a lead in Triumph of Love and she took over for the leading roles in State Fair, Cabaret and Throughly Modern Millie.
Bell’s palsy causes temporary facial paralysis and its exact cause is unknown. The condition’s symptoms appear “suddenly” over the course of two to three days but can improve without treatment “after a few weeks.” Recovery can take up to six months in some cases.
Our hearts and prayers go out to this terrific actress/ singer and performer.
