MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Out East with Cadillac CT4-V

The weekend is calling you to take the long and winding road down the U.S. Route 27. There is no better way to experience the journey than with the Cadillac CT4-V.

Luxurious moments and thrilling hours can spent in the Hamptons when traveling in the vehicle that is designed with ingenuity and with a new generation of car lovers in mind. The beauty of the region is only to be matched by Cadillac’s unrivaled glory. There is nothing better than arriving in style on the East End.

The RWD proportions and athletic design stimulate your experience and your holiday escape is turbocharged with the propulsion portfolio and leveraging Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive architecture — with AWD available on every model.

Spend a morning at Barry’s getting the ideal workout in at Southampton. When you pull up to the facility you suddenly feel as empowered in the parking lot as the class you are about to take. After a session head over to the beach and drive down the lanes full of green trees. Don’t be surprised when you get looks of approval from the people you pass by on the way to the sand.

The technological designs of Cadillac also highlight amenities that help bring the consumer satisfaction and joy. The innovative Driver Mode Selector is standard and enhances vehicle settings for different preferences and conditions, even in the unexpected rain as the sun sets.

You will take great pride in the car as you attend an art show like this weekend’s energetic Jeff Muhs’ “Superheavy Nights” at Roman Fine Art Gallery featuring delights by Nat Out East. Get back in the driver’s seat as you coast from Sag Harbor to Southampton village with the vehicle’s bright exterior accents, along with unique fascias and grilles. Enjoy the cars contemporary interior that reflects sculptural, tactile forms and sophisticated details wrapped around a driver-centric cockpit that artistically incorporates the brand’s signature technologies.

Finish your perfect Hamptons day with a divine meal at T-Bar Southampton. Every bite will be as scrumptious as your beautiful day driving in Long Island. Top off your menu selections with the most phenomenal desserts like Graham Crust Cheesecake with roasted strawberries, Flourless Chocolate Cake with whipped cream or Warm Apple Crisp with caramel sauce and ice cream. And, if you really want to emphasis the wonder of the entire weekend of luxury have the Cadillac of desserts here – the Banana Parfait Mille Feuilles. When you taste the coconut and caramel sauce you will simply smile from ear to ear.

A decadent weekend with the sweet CT4-V is the only way to spend a perfect weekend out east.

The CT4-V starts at $45,8903, including destination.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

