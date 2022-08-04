Out East with Premiere Hamptons EMSCULPT NEO Master – Dr. Kenneth Mark

This summer it is more than a vanity project to want to look your very best.

The goal is looking and feeling healthy has become the motto of millions of people around the planet after a few tumultuous years. Now to accomplish this has never been easier. The prestigious Dr. Kenneth Mark makes it possible with his offering of the EMSCULPT NEO technique.

What he produces is a cathartic masterpiece on your body and in a very short period of time. The renowned skincare expert and cosmetic dermatologist is the only medical professional in all of Suffolk County who can offer such a procedure. While some may go into Manhattan searching out services, the vast difference of what you get with Dr. Mark is not only far superior, it is also admirable.

His staff’s level of friendliness in equally matched with the doctor’s charismatic nature and captivating energy. To sit and speak to him before a procedure not only helps assure that you are in good hands, it is also part of a soulful journey. With confidence he positively explores with you why NEO’s function is not just for aesthetics. In my case, I particularly went in for a visit as a part of rehabbing my body after a broken ankle.

I am on the road to full recovery. In the past months of finding myself on bed rest with a cast on and not able to walk, the pounds crept on and muscle mass was loss. For anyone who has had to deal with this type of injury it is easy to understand who quickly your body changed. While diet and slow and easy workouts have started to take the weight off, muscle mass has been harder to build.

In one 30 minute session with NEO and Dr. Mark’s advice, there was an incredible difference. There is no pain associated in the duration and in fact is rather pleasurable just to sit and feel what is the equivalent of thousands of situps and crunches taking place as you lie back in a comfortable room. After you stand and a difference is witnessed immediately. Your core area is obviously tighter. When you feel your abs they are tighter. You feel lighter because what also comes with this working of your CORE is a session that is also supporting and providing better posture.

The strength that is gained is splendid and the look is just an added bonus. Within a few days I did measure my waste and happy to report over an inch and half was gone. MY abs look more shredded and my core actually now has a solid base and foundation to keep getting stronger. A recent floor Pilates class was even easier after NEO – easier than it has been in months.

Many are familiar with EMSCULPT. But the latest technology of NEO is far cry from the old days. In this new age, this innovative solution is the first of its kind to simultaneously treat both muscle and fat to dramatically change the tone and appearance of the treated area and on average reduces fat by 30% and increases muscle by 25%.

By delivering optimal energy in a short period of time, this device delivers results and confidence in less time and for less costs.

For appointments please click here and find hours and locations below:

Southampton: (Monday-Friday)

425 County Road 39A

Suite 201 Southampton, NY 11968

(631) 283-0002



East Hampton: (Tuesday Only)

200 Pantigo Place, Suite N

East Hampton, NY 11937

(631) 324-4161

