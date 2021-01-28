Out For Blood: The Story of Carrie The Musical is pleased to announce its first two episodes dropped January 13, 2021, available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Out For Blood: The Story of Carrie The Musical is a new, unofficial podcast exploring the history and mysteries of ‘Broadway’s greatest flop’, Carrie The Musical. It is hosted by Holly Morgan and Chris Adams, two life-long fans of the show who, upon re-discovering a dusty VHS bootleg of Carrie from their university days, decided to track down the people who had experienced Carrie first-hand and get answers to some of their burning questions.

Originally developed and staged in 1988 by the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, Carrie is one of theatre history’s most infamous shows thanks to its notably short life and abrupt ending, disastrous reviews, mystifying design choices, revolting cast members and its notorious backstage tension and feuds. Despite a try-out run in Stratford, plagued with technical issues and an incomprehensible plot, very few changes were made before its big-budget transfer to Broadway, which infamously ended after just sixteen previews and five performances.

The legend of Carrie has been kept alive for 30 years thanks to the passionate response from fans and an underground community of bootleg traders. And since the 2012 off-Broadway ‘revisal’ of the show, Carrie has risen from the grave and entered the musical theatre mainstream.

Out For Blood unpacks the truth of what really happened back in 1988, following Carrie’s tumultuous journey from its promising early days to being a much-maligned disastrous Broadway mishap. Framed through two fans’ love for the show and their almost 20-year quest to solve its mysteries, Holly and Chris speak to cast, creatives, audience members, super-fans and experts to find out if Carrie really was the disaster that so many claim it to have been.

The series features contributions from over 40 members of the theatre, entertainment and academic communities including:

– The show’s lyricist Dean Pitchford (Oscar & Golden Globe winner for Fame)

– Original principal cast members Linzi Hateley, Charlotte D’Amboise and Sally Ann Triplett plus members of the ensemble and backstage crew

– Playwright and screenwriter Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (writer of the Carrie screen adaptation 2013, Chief Creative Officer of Archie Comics, showrunner of Riverdale)

– Cast members from the original workshop production including Annie Golden (Orange is the New Black, Assassins, Hair), Laura Dean (Fame, Friends) and Julie Cohen (Fame).

– Director of the 2012 revival of Carrie Stafford Arima with stars Molly Ranson (Carrie) and Carmen Cusack (Miss Gardner) and Grammy-nominated vocal designer AnnMarie Milazzo (Spring Awakening, Next to Normal, Finding Neverland).

– Tony Award winning actress Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show) from the 2016 Seattle production, plus director Louis Hobson and co-star Keaton Whittaker (Carrie)

– From the LA immersive production of Carrie, director Brady Schwind and cast members Emily Lopez and Kayla Parker

– From the Southwark Playhouse, London production of Carrie, director/choreographer Gary Lloyd and cast members Evelyn Hoskins (Carrie), Jodie Jacobs (Miss Gardner) and Kim Criswell (Margaret)

– Carrie super-fans Joe Iconis (Tony nominated creator of Be More Chill), Stephen Dolginoff (creator of Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb Story) and Peter Michael Marino (creator of Desperately Seeking Susan, Desperately Seeking the Exit)

– Creator and star of drag parody S’Carrie! The Musical, David Cerda

– Stephen King expert and co-author (with King) of the anthology Flight or Fright Bev Vincent

– Author of Flop Musicals of the Twentieth Century, Stephen Purdy

– Theatre critic and blogger, Mark Shenton

– Friend, photographer and personal assistant to original star Barbara Cook, Georgia Otterson

– Creatives and cast members from the famous early unauthorised productions at Stagedoor Manor and Emerson College

– Many more fans and original audience members

The series consists of ten episodes, released weekly, plus additional bonus episodes with extended interview content. There will be a mid-series online ‘fan watch along’ event.

Podcast Embed Code: <iframe frameborder=”0″ src=”https://playlist.megaphone.fm?p=BPNET1018148169″ width=”100%” height=”482″></iframe>

Website: bpn.fm/outforblood and https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/

Instagram: instagram.com/outforbloodpodcast

Twitter: twitter.com/outforbloodpod

Facebook: facebook.com/outforbloodpodcast

The Podcast Will be Available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.