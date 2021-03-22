Outdoor bleach – What and Why?

Such bleach is a special way for house owners that can prolong houses ’ their life and decorate their look. However, processing takes some time and effort, and it’s also necessary to learn how to use such means.

Features of the outdoor bleach

The need to use outdoor bleach arises when you have a wooden house and its wood begins to crack, the quality deteriorates. Sometimes a bluish tint appears on it, which also indicates that the wood is far from the ideal state. So, it can be useful as well for beauty as for durability.

There are other ways to improve the house look, but bleach has several benefits:

An excellent protective layer. An additional protective surface that helps to prevent the appearance of decay.

The composition gradually restores the wood, and also helps to “heal” those areas that were previously damaged.

Bleach is used to mask and restore specific areas. However, they must be small in size for the substance to cope with them.

Beautifies and restores color. If the walls of your house are uneven in color, outdoor bleach can restore the balance between the shades.

The kinds of bleach

There are two types of bleaches – with and without chlorine. What is the difference else?

the group with chlorine-containing bleaches includes those in which there is potassium or sodium hypochlorite, as well as chlorine or bleach directly;

chlorine-free formulations contain hydrogen peroxide, ammonia, alkali, oxalic acid. But it adheres to the wood and does not affect the structure as aggressively as substances with chlorine, due to the absence of ammonia and other similar components.

So, you found out what outdoor bleaches are and what they are for. We hope this information was helpful to you, so tell us about your success!