Fashion and High Society
Outstanding Mullet Haircut Ideas For The Modern Man
The mullet is a hairstyle from the 80s that is slowly gaining popularity and becoming trendy. The outstanding feature of the traditional mullet haircut is the longer hair at the back and the shorter hair at the front. The modern mullet may be exceptional with a shorter top and sides.
Some people consider a mullet to be an outdated hairstyle, but the modern mullet has a few adjustments that make it to be one of the most classy and fashionable hairstyles. The secret of a mullet is getting it done right by an experienced hairstylist. The following are some of the most trending mullet haircut ideas for the modern man.
- A Mullet With a Fringe
For this modern style, people may not even notice that it is a mullet haircut idea unless they take a close look with extra attention.
The wavy fried in this idea makes the hairstyle more outstanding and cannot go unnoticed. You can combine this style with a burst fade of choice to make it even more outstanding and get to turn heads.
This idea is perfect if you have a long face and you are working to create the illusion of a shorter face. It is also suitable if you have a large forehead that you want to cover. It is the best mullet idea if you want to go for something that completely changes your entire look.
- Half Curled With a Chopped Temple
With this idea, you get longer hair all over the head except on the temples and the immediate regions as they are chopped to a shorter length.
To get your mullet to appear more voluminous, you should do some semi-curls for the longer hair at the top. In order to have a stealthy look that is required for this idea, you should have the sides tapered in small layers. This mullet is subtle compared to the traditional mullet ad. This is what makes it neat for official purposes.
- Semi-Curled Medium Strands
It is a perfect idea if you don’t want to go all curly. Semi-curls are co when done in the right way, and tousling them a little makes them look even way more defined.
The mullet looks neat and well-coordinated since the hair at the back is not as long as the traditional mullet haircut. It also appears modern and classy because of the tapered sides. The hair at the back is also dense, and a fade on the sides balances it off.
- The Retro Mullet Look
This is the perfect idea if you do not want to deviate a lot from the traditional mullet in an effort to go classic and modern. The only difference that this idea has from the traditional mullet is the extra bit of styling at the top.
Basically, there are no fade or shorter sides, as is with most modern mullets. You can style this hairstyle in many different ways depending on how you feel for the day. The basic idea of this specific style is to show off the rough textured hair and the extra length of hair.
- The Tossed Mullet With Blonde Highlights
This is the perfect option if you want to go a little bit extra with your mullet. You can get some random highlights of blonde portions of hair to get the style a notch higher when it comes to fashion.
If you want to do little maintenance, you can have the hair tousled a little bit. The blonde highlights help get attention to your hairstyle if that is what you are someone who loves getting noticed for your fashion.
- Short Mullet
Just because your hair is not long in length does not mean you cannot try the standard mullet haircut. For this idea, the hair is basically short, and you are only required to go a little shorter on the front than on the back for it to qualify as a mullet.
The sides are tapered, just like in most modern mullets. The faded sides help create volume for the hair at the top.
- Mullet With Curtain Bangs
The defining feature of this mullet is the short curtain bags featured on the forehead. You can choose any modern mullet style for the other parts of the head.
Television Host Joanna Krupa Announced as Christopher Designs 2023 Ambassador
Christopher Designs NY proudly announces their new 2023 ambassador, Joanna Krupa. The bonafide trailblazer is collaborating with the prominent design house to bring her beloved passion for luxury to life through the power of the one-of-kind jewelry collection.
The eponymous New York-based company founded by Christopher Slowinski continues to captivate the world with breathtaking signature jewelry pieces including the renowned L’AmourCrisscut Diamond collection. Krupa will incorporate The L’Amour Crisscut Collection into her personal style for future campaigns, appearances, and to share with her 1.8 million followers.
Christopher Designs is known for their extraordinary patented diamond cuts including the L’Amour Crisscut, a diamond that is designed to be up to 50% larger than a generic diamond of the same carat weight. In addition, the L’Amour Crisscut offers a brighter and more brilliant diamond.
“The technological side of jewelry making has always been as important as the aesthetic value of my collections,” proclaims Slowinski.
Thanks to Christopher’s talent as a true artist and engineer, he has created one of the most unique and valuable collections of fine jewelry available today. As a heralded figure in the industry, clients from around the world turn to him alone to produce pieces that create powerful meaning and memories to last a lifetime. What is created within the walls of his midtown Manhattan atelier is simply magical.
With Joanna’s background as an international model, host, and spokesperson, plus her affinity for the luxury world, the marriage is a perfect fit. This partnership is an amazing opportunity to share The L’Amour Crisscut collection and show consumers that there are better options available in the fine jewelry market. Krupa and Christopher Designs will be collaborating on a new visionary campaign and look forward to sharing their mutual philosophies in the luxury space.
Events
Liori Diamond Showcase Party Ignites Passion for Stylish Jewelry in Heart of NYC
Last week in Manhattan Liori Diamond brought out the beauty and sparkle at a beautiful party in Manhattan.
Passion for fashion and diamonds was felt in the room that allowed guests to try on stunning diamond and jewelry. In between the preview everyone enjoyed sushi, sips of champagne and amazing treats from Love, London Sweets.
The grand display highlighted the Liori Lux Box.
The company states, “Choosing your diamond will be one of the most exciting decisions you will ever make. All of our diamond rings are designed to perfection. Each diamond is chosen individually and carefully sourced by the world’s best.”
Here is to beautiful nights in NYC!
Know How to Dress Your Body Type and Become a Style Guru
The secret to becoming a style guru and always looking like a million dollars?
Knowing your body type!
Understanding what works for you and what doesn’t will transform how you dress and make you feel confident in whatever you choose from your closet every morning.
Men’s Body Types
There are 5 main male body types, and understanding which one is yours will make a real difference in your style.
Inverted Triangle and Trapezoid
Are your shoulders wider than your hips? Then you have an inverted triangle body shape.
The trapezoid shape is similar; only the difference between the shoulders and waist is usually smaller.
Dressing for these types is pretty simple because most brands have many options highlighting this physique.
What to wear
Fitted shirts, tees, and jackets
Fitted clothes are the best way to highlight your shoulders, but remember that “fitted: doesn’t mean tight. In fact, size up.
Most tee necklines, from Polos to V-necks to crew necks work well for these body types. Avoid very deep V necklines, as they’re both tacky and have a narrowing effect on your chest.
Straight pants
While any type of pants will look fine, we recommend choosing the classic straight slim fit.
It keeps the eyes on your chest and shoulders without being distracting with unnecessary details or highlighting skinny legs.
What not to wear
- Loud patterns often look awkward on a broad chest.
- Scoop necklines tend to make these body types look disproportionate.
- Structured jackets and blazers with shoulder padding and wide lapels will make you look top-heavy.
Rectangle
Rectangle body type is pretty rare. Imagine a straight line from shoulders to hips without almost any difference – that’s a rectangle.
In this case, you want to work on creating a structure by choosing clothing that makes your shoulders appear broader and gives a tapering effect on the rest of the torso.
What to wear
Structured clothes
Structured jackets and blazers emphasize your shoulders very well. Opt for one that’s taken in around the waist.
And don’t shy away from shoulder pads and wide lapels.
Bulky layers
Wear a shirt, a jumper, and a blazer! It’s never too much because bulky layers help broaden your chest and shoulders.
Accessories and prints
Scarves, pocket squares, pins, ties, and other accessories, as well as prints, will keep drawing attention to your chest and help “broaden” your shoulders.
Horizontal stripes
It’s a classic because it works! Tees and jumpers with horizontal strips will visually broaden your upper body.
What not to wear
- Double-breasted jackets, coats, and anything that emphasizes your rectangle shape are best avoided!
Triangle and oval
Triangle is a common body type for older men because of age-related weight gain.
The oval shape is similar, with the midsection and hips even wider.
Dressing for these body types means elongating the body and drawing attention away from the larger waist.
What to wear
Vertical stripes
Vertical stripes elongate the body and have a slimming effect.
Structured jackets and blazers
Jackets, coats, and blazers with structured shoulders (yes, shoulder pads are great) will create a nice frame and balance out the entire torso, drawing attention away from the heavier center.
Opt for single-breasted jackets and suits, as double-breasted ones tend to be very bulky.
Mix and match
Wearing dark-colored pants with patterned blazers and coats will create a lovely balance without focusing on the belly.
Color blocks
It’s all about creating illusions! Wear a jumper or a tee with bright colors on the chest and dark ones on the waist.
Wide pants and pleats
Go for straight or wider pants that fall loosely. Pleated pants are a great choice.
What not to wear
- Tight polo shirts, turtle necks, and roll necks are a no-no.
- Skip crazy prints and colors to avoid looking funny.
- Skinny pants will create an imbalance with a heavy top and chicken legs, and nobody wants that.
