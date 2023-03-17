Outstanding Mullet Haircut Ideas For The Modern Man

The mullet is a hairstyle from the 80s that is slowly gaining popularity and becoming trendy. The outstanding feature of the traditional mullet haircut is the longer hair at the back and the shorter hair at the front. The modern mullet may be exceptional with a shorter top and sides.

Some people consider a mullet to be an outdated hairstyle, but the modern mullet has a few adjustments that make it to be one of the most classy and fashionable hairstyles. The secret of a mullet is getting it done right by an experienced hairstylist. The following are some of the most trending mullet haircut ideas for the modern man.

A Mullet With a Fringe

For this modern style, people may not even notice that it is a mullet haircut idea unless they take a close look with extra attention.

The wavy fried in this idea makes the hairstyle more outstanding and cannot go unnoticed. You can combine this style with a burst fade of choice to make it even more outstanding and get to turn heads.

This idea is perfect if you have a long face and you are working to create the illusion of a shorter face. It is also suitable if you have a large forehead that you want to cover. It is the best mullet idea if you want to go for something that completely changes your entire look.

Half Curled With a Chopped Temple

With this idea, you get longer hair all over the head except on the temples and the immediate regions as they are chopped to a shorter length.

To get your mullet to appear more voluminous, you should do some semi-curls for the longer hair at the top. In order to have a stealthy look that is required for this idea, you should have the sides tapered in small layers. This mullet is subtle compared to the traditional mullet ad. This is what makes it neat for official purposes.

Semi-Curled Medium Strands

It is a perfect idea if you don’t want to go all curly. Semi-curls are co when done in the right way, and tousling them a little makes them look even way more defined.

The mullet looks neat and well-coordinated since the hair at the back is not as long as the traditional mullet haircut. It also appears modern and classy because of the tapered sides. The hair at the back is also dense, and a fade on the sides balances it off.

The Retro Mullet Look

This is the perfect idea if you do not want to deviate a lot from the traditional mullet in an effort to go classic and modern. The only difference that this idea has from the traditional mullet is the extra bit of styling at the top.

Basically, there are no fade or shorter sides, as is with most modern mullets. You can style this hairstyle in many different ways depending on how you feel for the day. The basic idea of this specific style is to show off the rough textured hair and the extra length of hair.

The Tossed Mullet With Blonde Highlights

This is the perfect option if you want to go a little bit extra with your mullet. You can get some random highlights of blonde portions of hair to get the style a notch higher when it comes to fashion.

If you want to do little maintenance, you can have the hair tousled a little bit. The blonde highlights help get attention to your hairstyle if that is what you are someone who loves getting noticed for your fashion.

Short Mullet

Just because your hair is not long in length does not mean you cannot try the standard mullet haircut. For this idea, the hair is basically short, and you are only required to go a little shorter on the front than on the back for it to qualify as a mullet.

The sides are tapered, just like in most modern mullets. The faded sides help create volume for the hair at the top.

Mullet With Curtain Bangs

The defining feature of this mullet is the short curtain bags featured on the forehead. You can choose any modern mullet style for the other parts of the head.