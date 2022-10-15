On Saturday, October 8, 2022, the Mental Health Association of Nassau County (MHANC) kicked-off their inaugural Overdose Prevention & Awareness Walk – Gone But Not Forgotten (GBNF) – at Jones Beach State Park, Field 5.

Hundreds gathered for a Meet & Greet with Executive Director Jeff McQueen Mental Health, Dr. Jeffrey L Reynolds the CEO and President of Family & Children’s Association who received the Gone But Not Forgotten Impact Award, Commissioner Patrick Ryder, Matt Brust (former NBA Power Forward) and Victor Ciappa who received the Ciappa Community Advocacy Award to commemorate those who have lost loved ones to the epidemic and who are using their voice to save lives.

“I’m so grateful for the folks who came out and showed support to help raise awareness for what is killing our community members right here on Long Island,” stated Jeff McQueen, Executive Director (MHANC). “The Overdose Prevention & Awareness Walk – Gone But Not Forgotten is a Walk that will continue annually and signifies that those who have lost their fight with addiction, cry the loudest cry for help. They are Gone But Not Forgotten!”

Supporters enjoyed an energetic 3 mile walk on the boardwalk, light refreshments and snacks, vendor giveaways, merchandise, and the comradery between new and old friends who were walking with the same mission, to make their steps count by raising awareness throughout the community.

Sponsors included NYU Langone, THE CLAIRE FRIEDLANDER FAMILY FOUNDATION, STERLINGRISK, HALI – Hands Across Long Island, MHA – Association of Mental Health and Awareness, Solarus Technologies, YAI, BDO, and Wellbridge, to name a few. Funds raised will expand the implementation of four life-saving interventions that include Medication-Assisted Treatment (MTA), Narcan Training, Harm Reduction Services and Community Education to reach individuals struggling with opioid addiction, their families, and their loved ones. Funds raised will support the programs and services that MHANC offers their members.

Photo by Mychal Watts