MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Own A Piece Of The 80’s!-One Of The Best Live Bands Of The 1980’s Kid Creole & The Coconuts Have Embraced NFT

This 30 sec. Digital Art piece “Got to be a Man,” by Kid Creole & The Coconuts co-founders, August Darnell and Adriana Kaegi, is the beginning of a new collaboration, in an exciting new space.

https://rarible.com/token/0x60f80121c31a0d46b5279700f9df786054aa5ee5:981871:0x376e2b9a5e624f98f78a958245a46d28fa08a021?tab

Adriana aka Mama Coconut, creator of the band’s quirky dance moves, exited the band in the 90’s,  and became a pioneer in streaming media, with her first ever multimedia live webcast series, “Cyber Cabaret” at the Knitting Factory and today owns a media company today (ADDY.Media) – actively producing premium, video content for distributors and her companies’ channel www.Styleculture.tv.

Kaegi had the foresight to document her journey with the band and knew she would one day make a documentary film, which is now available on Vimeo entitled “Kid Creole and My Coconuts.”

When Darnell sent her a live recording, he was especially excited about, Adriana immediately got inspired to create this Digital Art piece “Got to be a Man”, featuring August’s ad-ib and groove, with her video archives of dance moves. 

Digital Art clip now available on auction.

https://rarible.com/token/0x60f80121c31a0d46b5279700f9df786054aa5ee5:981871:0x376e2b9a5e624f98f78a958245a46d28fa08a021?tab

The initial drop “Got to be a Man” is one of many collaborations to come, sharing special never before-released magical visual and musical moments, for their old and new fans.

August Darnell, was the bass player and lyricist of Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band, who were nominated for a Grammy in 1976. He soon went on to form his own band, Kid Creole & The Coconuts, together with Coati Mundi and Kaegi, and soon gained cult status in downtown New York and other rat-infested cities all over the United States, as well as international superstar fame in Europe and other hip Continents in the Universe.

The band released 14 albums (including their much-acclaimed debut album Off The Coast Of Me which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year) and won a Brit Award for Best International Live Act.

Art

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

