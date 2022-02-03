Ozan Baran and QuickLoad

We have all heard about the visionary entrepreneur who is making the American dream come true. Well, it’s not just a myth. One man has made it a reality.

Ozan Baran was already a successful logistics businessman in Turkey when he came to Florida and expanded his role. Along with his wife, Sureyya Yalcin Baran, he immersed himself into the business of shipping and delivering and became the ‘Uber of trucking.’

The founder and CEO of QuickLoad has created a smart trucking network for innovative shipping. He offers a combination of great paying loads that are worth taking for drivers while shippers can easily connect with qualified truckers around the country to get their materials to take to market.

It started in 2006 with just an idea and now his concept has taken on a crucial role that is helping fix the American economy for the better. Every citizen is currently aware that the shopping experience has become vastly different due to the pandemic. Supply chain disruptions and demand surges by consumers have put the shipping and delivery business in limbo. There is a crisis and analysts who have warned of truck driver shortages in the recent past are now seeing their statements come true. Better industry practices set up by Baran and his company are changing all of this.

A viable part of the economy is saved with his solution to the trucking problem in America. With Baran’s smart business platform, he has helped solve the congestion problem that has arisen from port issues because of COVID-19.

QuickLoad offers shippers the opportunity to pick up and drop off containers from and to the Port Miami and Port Everglades. They can also move pallets or boxes. It is all done with a sophisticated booking system that guarantees delivery with a large network of trusted carriers across the U.S.

“This is basically just the first step,” states Baran about his Florida headquarters where he employs hundreds of local workers. “We next want to go global.”

For their drivers, the company has established the ultimate vehicle for self-employment. By creating thousands of work opportunities for freelance drivers, Baran has made the system flawless. Operations now have ease in workflow and in turn drivers make more money. No longer are they driving with freights only full in one direction. The road back home is now almost always a guarantee of a job with QuickLoad’s virtual sign-in program. Just like a shared ride system like Uber, the driver is able to connect with a shipper to fulfill and order directly.

The concept saves time and money on both ends and in turn helps stimulate the economy. It is something that Baran takes great pride in. His organizational skills and dedicated staff are helping not only businesses in the country get their products to their consumers. They are also helping truck drivers realize their potential as full-fledged small business owners themselves.

“More people now want to drive because they start making more money through our company. They can make like around $5,000 a week just pulling a container. This can lead to an annual income of $175,000 a year for a driver with our mobile application all together.”

The way his company has helped bring relief to the shipping crisis in America should be applauded. It really takes a visionary to make a difference. Heroes these days come in all forms, even in the form of logistical gurus like Baran.

