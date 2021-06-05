Painting a Picture of Hope at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Little by little we are painting a comeback. The world is experiencing color again. And perhaps there is no better way to honor this momentous time in history than looking back at one of the most powerful historical figures of all time – Van Gogh.

This week in New York City, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens doors to enthusiastic audiences. It has been one of the most talked about shows to come to the Big Apple in over a year and the buzz is worthy. With a sumptuous design that greatly gives graceful honor to the legacy of the man and his magic it is a show not to be missed.

From the moment you walk into the blended world of art and technology you know you are in for a treat of the senses. It is befitting that Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is this hyper sense of reality since the artist himself was a mind shifting rebel in his own beautiful way. Every bit of him is here in these walls down that sit down on the pier of the Hudson River. You will be mesmerized by the haunting glory that is projected during the show. You will melt into his mind and into his world. While much of Van Gogh’s art journey is full of sadness, you only feel like you are leaving with a new sense of hope. His beautiful brush strokes that you see during the experience are as profound as his poetical words that the show uses to express his talent. His genius is also further exemplified by the outstanding soundtrack played throughout the exhibit.

While the showroom itself may be a bit smaller than anticipated when you first walk in you realize that the main attraction of the theater is a design you will easily spend half an hour absorbing. You will be taken to a transcendental state.

Also, if time permits there is an additional VR experience attached to the show that is worth it for $5. This multi-sensory experience guides the viewer through a 10-minute journey on “A Day in the Life of the Artist in Arles,” that provides insight into the inspiration behind some of Van Gogh’s most beloved works, including Vincent’s Bedroom in Arles, Starry Night, Wheatfield With Crows, and Starry Night Over The Rhone River to name a few.

We also love the section for children that allows them to color in their own impressionistic way at a kids station.

First conceptualized in 2016, this experience had its debut in Naples, Italy in 2018. Since then this exhibition has had highly successful runs in over a dozen cities throughout Europe and Asia, including Brussels, Beijing, Barcelona, Milan, Tel Aviv, UK, and more. There are two long running experiences in the UK, both located in medieval churches in York and Leicester, and the show is currently open in Linz and Antwerp. This experience will be opening in major cities throughout the USA through 2021 and beyond. Tickets are still available in New York City.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, a 360-degree digital art event that explores the life and works of the Dutch genius is our pick of the weekend. Enjoy life again and embrace the great comeback at this fantastic event.