Pan Asian Repertory Theatre’s The Emperor’s Nightingale Begins Return Engagement at Theatre Row

A Lunar New Year Special: Pan Asian Repertory Theatre(Tisa Chang, Founding Artistic Producing Director) launches its 45th Milestone Season of recovery and healing with the return to LIVE theater beginning after the new year and celebrating the Lunar New Year with the annual return engagement of the acclaimed 2018 production of The Emperor’s Nightingale by Damon Chua (Incident at Hidden Temple). The limited return engagement that includes public and student matinee performances begins this Saturday afternoon, January 15, 2022 and concludes Sunday afternoon, January 30, 2022 at Theatre Row(410 West 42nd Street).

Directed by Chongren Fan (Lost in Shanghai), the six-member cast will feature DeAnna Choi, Jonathan Wong Frye, Fenton Li, Hyunmin Rhee, Mandarin Wu, and Xiaoqing Zhang.

The Emperor’s Nightingale is a family-friendly staged adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s story “The Nightingale,” set in 18th century China, and brings to light the youthful exploits of the future Emperor Qianlong. This production employs traditional Chinese puppetry, folk songs and new illustrations teaching the art of Chinese calligraphy. Nominated by the Off-Broadway Alliancefor “Best Family Show”, this TYA production emphasizes the importance of leadership guided by a moral compass, through the story about two rival teen brothers competing for the throne. The Emperor’s Nightingale by Damon Chua is produced by special arrangement with Plays for New Audiences.

“Chongren Fan’s staging, for Pan Asian Reparatory Theatre, uses shadow puppets, playful costumes, and goofy humor to bring the story to life,” said Elizabeth Vincentelli of The New Yorker. “It is refreshing to be able to bring kids to such a show, rather than to one of the corporate monoliths crowding the holidays.”

The creative design team includes Set by You-Shin Chen (Acquittal), Costumes by Karen Boyer(Romulus the Great), Lights by Leslie Smith (Acquittal, No-No Boy), and Sound by Joseph Wolfslau (Romulus the Great). The Stage Management team is Kristine Schlachter and Sabrina Morabito.

The Emperor’s Nightingale will play select public performances and student matinees.

Tickets for Public Performances are priced at $40.50 (includes $2.50 restoration fee). Premium seating is available in Row A only at $52.50 (includes $2.50 restoration fee).

Public Performances will play the following schedule: Saturday & Sunday afternoons, January 15 & 16 at 2:30 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday evenings, January 20 -22 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday afternoons, January 22 & 23 at 2:30 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday evenings, January 27 -29 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday afternoons, January 29 & 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for Public Performances may be purchased online at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/, or by calling the Box Office at (212) 714-2442, ext 45 (phone hours are 12:00PM – 5:00PM daily), or by visiting the Box Office. When ordering ticket, please use the CODE: EN22.

Reservations and payment is through Pan Asian office only by calling (212) 868-4030, or via email to Simon Rogers at srogers@panasianrep.org, or info@panasianrep.org.

For more information about Pan Asian Rep, visi twww.panasianrep.org. For information about Theatre Row, visit www.theatrerow.org.