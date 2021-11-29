Pancreatic Cancer Treatment at Stage 4

Pancreatic cancer is very often diagnosed at stage 4. Before distant metastases appear, there are usually no symptoms, and there is no reliable screening to help detect the disease at its early stages. Metastases make the tumor very difficult to fight, worsening the prognosis, but there are treatments that help to prolong patients’ lives significantly.

Diagnosis and treatment of stage 4 pancreatic cancer

The fourth stage of pancreatic cancer is diagnosed by a single criterion – the presence of distant metastases. It does not matter what size the primary tumor is, whether it has grown into neighboring tissues, or whether cancerous cells are found in nearby (regional) lymph nodes.

Most often, pancreatic cancer spreads to the following areas:

Liver

Peritoneum

Lungs

Bones

Brain

If a patient is diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, it is usually not possible to remove the tumor surgically. Treatment is palliative. It is aimed at relieving symptoms, and physicians will try to prolong the patient’s life as much as possible at this point.

Treatment options

When physicians prescribe treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer, they usually do not expect the tumor to be destroyed. Surgical treatment is most often not possible. Even if only single metastases are found, there is a high risk that there are many of them (they are microscopic and cannot be detected by available diagnostic methods).

Chemotherapy is the main type of treatment for the fourth stage of cancer of the pancreas. Drugs are prescribed with a palliative purpose, and they help to:

Reduce the size of the tumor

Slow down the tumor growth

Improve a patient’s condition

Prolong a patient’s life

The most commonly used drug is gemcitabine. It is prescribed as monotherapy or in combination with other chemotherapy drugs. Combined regimens work better than gemcitabine in some cases but usually cause more severe side effects.

In some cases, radiation therapy is given along with chemotherapy to treat stage 4 of pancreatic cancer. It is more effective, but it is again fraught with more severe side effects.

Management of symptoms and complications

Palliative treatment for stage 4 pancreatic tumors may include the following procedures:

Pain control with non-narcotic or narcotic analgesics.

Bile outflow restoration using stents.

Restoration of gastric patency by creating an anastomosis: a section of the intestine is sutured to the stomach wall and an opening is formed between them.

Managing ascites, or exudative pleurisy (accumulation of fluid in the chest cavity between the pleural plates).

Supportive therapy that helps manage side effects and better tolerate chemotherapy.

Fighting malnutrition. The physician evaluates the patient’s nutritional status and prescribes an optimal diet. If the patient can not eat on his own, he receives food through a tube or intravenous injections of nutrient solutions.

