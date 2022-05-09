Paparazzo Extraordinaire Ron Galella Opening at The Pierre

The Pierre, A NY Taj Hotel is pleased to announce the opening of an exclusive exhibit of photographs taken by “Paparazzo Extraordinaire” Ron Galella from 1967-1987. The exhibit which features many rare and never-before-seen photos from Ron Galella’s extensive archives is on view in the Fifth Avenue lobby and the 61st Street lobby, as well as various places throughout the hotel. The launch coincided with the 2022 Met Gala as an homage to the many celebrities and fashion elite who stay at The Pierre.

Celebrations, Celebrities & Couture At The Pierre features behind-the-scenes images of some the Pierre’s most celebrated events from 1967-1987 with icons of fashion, the silver screen, civil rights, popular music and art seen through the lens of photographer, Ron Galella. The Pierre was one of Ron Galella’s favorite locations to shoot NY society. The photographs are presented un-cropped in their original full frames as a testament to his life’s work.

“We are thrilled and honored to be able to showcase the brilliant work of Ron Galella. His nostalgic portraits capture the celebrations and glamour that are such an enormous part of The Pierre’s heritage,” says Francois-Olivier Luiggi, General Manager of The Pierre.

The exhibition includes 20 signed black and white photos of the likes of Valentino and a newly blonde Barbra Streisand leaving his extravagant “Scheherazade Fantasy” party; Lois Chiles and Yves Saint Laurent in a spontaneous moment; Bianca Jagger, Lauren Bacall & Diana Vreeland sharing a laugh; John Cazale, Al Pacino and Meryl Streep at a celebration for Lee Strasberg’s 75th birthday party in the Grand Ballroom; famed contralto Marian Anderson and Marie Osmond singing America the Beautiful at the conclusion of the Ladies Home Journal Woman of the Year Awards; Andy Warhol arriving for a “Ted Kennedy for President” fundraiser; Pierre Cardin promoting his wine and Sophia Loren returning to The Pierre after promoting her fragrance. Other photos feature candid moments with Princess Margaret; Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis; Basha, Henry and Nancy Kissinger with Lewis Rudin; Clint Eastwood and girlfriend Sandra Locke; Joan Collins; and actress Carol Channing and Comedian George Burns.

Ron Galella passed away April 30, 2022. “Ron spent countless hours at The Pierre creating the art that now adorns its walls. This exhibit is especially moving considering its timing, going up literally hours after his passing at age 91. What a tribute.” says Geoffrey Croft, longtime associate of Ron Galella, and collaborator on the exhibit. Ron’s life was celebrated at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on May 5.

Ron Galella was widely regarded as the most famous and successful candid celebrity photographer in the world. Dubbed “Paparazzo Extraordinaire” by Newsweek, Ron’s passion for photography and his connection to his subjects created an intimacy resulting in a body of work that is unmatched, establishing a unique niche in entertainment photojournalism. His unique shooting style – pre-focusing his camera at 6 feet, set at F8, without looking through the camera’s viewfinder and holding the camera at his chest to enable eye contact – resulted in photos that portrayed an outstanding intimacy between photographer and subject. During his nearly six-decade career he amassed the world’s largest, single source photographic archive dedicated to popular culture.

Ever since Charles Pierre Casalasco collaborated with Wall Street financiers in 1930 to realize his dream of opening a grand French chateau on Fifth Avenue the iconic hotel has been synonymous with European-style elegance. The Pierre, A NY Taj Hotel is rich in stories and legends that are a testament to its more than 90 years of unsurpassed hospitality.