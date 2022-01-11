Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Cast for Clue

Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director; Michael Stotts, Managing Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced the cast and creative team for Clue, directed by Casey Hushion (Paper Mill’s A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits).



Clue will feature John Treacy Egan (Oliver! at Paper Mill, My Fair Lady on Broadway) as Colonel Mustard, Donna English (Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast at Paper Mill; Nice Work If You Can Get It on Broadway) as Mrs. White, Kathy Fitzgerald (The Producers, Wicked on Broadway) as Mrs. Peacock, Sarah Hollis (Paper Mill debut, King Charles III at Pasadena Playhouse) as Miss Scarlet, Kolby Kindle (Paper Mill debut, Waitress national tour) as Cop & Others, Michael Kostroff (Lend Me a Tenor, The Producers at Paper Mill) as Professor Plum, Alex Mandell (Paper Mill debut, The Play That Goes Wrong on Broadway) as Mr. Green, Isabelle McCalla (Beehive at Paper Mill, The Prom on Broadway) as Yvette, Mark Price (The Producers at Paper Mill, Mary Poppins on Broadway) as Wadsworth, Hazel Anne Raymundo (Paper Mill debut, Pacific Overtures on Broadway) as Cook & Others, and Graham Stevens (Paper Mill debut, In Transit on Broadway) as Mr. Boddy & Others. Understudies will bePamela Bob (Hand to God, Gentlemen’s Guide… on Broadway), Jamie LaVerdiere (The Baker’s Wife at Paper Mill, The Producers on Broadway), Alanna Saunders (Paper Mill debut, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway), Jeff Skowron (Paper Mill debut, Enron on Broadway).

Performances will begin Wednesday, January 26 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ), with an opening night on Sunday, January 30. The production will run through Sunday, February 20.

Getting its Paper Mill production after a postponement in the fall of 2020, murder and blackmail are back on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble for a dinner party at Boddy Manor. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro game, this farce-meets-murder-mystery is bloody good fun.

Clue, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn (My Cousin Vinny, Nuns on the Run), is written by Sandy Rustin (Paper Mill’s recent production of A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits) with additional material by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster (Urinetown and Little Shop of Horrors on Broadway) and Eric Price (The Violet Hour, Radioactive). Based on the Paramount Motion Piction and the Hasbro Board Game, Clue will feature original music by Michael Holland (Godspell on Broadway).

The production will feature scenic design by Lee Savage (The Lightening Thief on Broadway), costume design by Jen Caprio (Songs for a New World, Beehive at Paper Mill), lighting design by Ryan J. O’Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway), sound design by Matt Kraus (A Jolly Holiday, Songs for a New World at Paper Mill), hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas (A Jolly Holiday, Songs for a New World at Paper Mill), and casting by Binder Casting and JZ Casting. Rick Sordelet (Tina, The Lion King on Broadway) serves as fight director/intimacy consultant and production stage manager is Jill Gold (Wicked, City of Angels national tours).



Paper Mill Playhouse offers its audiences the opportunity to enhance their theater experience with behind-the-scenes views of mainstage productions. New this year, Paper Mill Prologues and Director’s Viewpoint will be available to all ticket buyers on the Paper Mill Playhouse mobile app. A Q&A with the cast will be held Saturday, February 19 following the matinee.

Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org.