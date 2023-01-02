Patti LuPone Pass Her The Hat!

Patti LuPone hit the stage at 54 Below, in her newest cabaret act Songs From A Hat, a non equity production. Starting with Anne Murry’s “A Love Song,” set the evening off with a country feel. The theme of the show, has Patti having audience members pick one of 42 songs from a hat. First up “Another Hundred People” from Company. Patti proved she has fabulous diction and rhythm.

Next up from Camelot, “How To Handle a Women.” Camelot is coming to Lincoln Center this spring and I am definitely looking forward to it. In the song Patti slides a great deal, but knows how to put over a lyric.

Talking about her favorite singer Edith Piaf, Patti performed a song called “I Regret Everything.” The lyrics which are hysterical were brought to total justice and the show came alive at this point. This Bill Burnett Song was Patti at her best.

Bringing back another era, Rudy Vallee’s “Life Is Just A Bowl Cherries” was given a fabulous 2023 treatment.

From War Paint “If I’d Been a Man,” a duet, is now a solo. ” With music by Scott Frankel, lyrics by Michael Korie, Patti’s voice soared.

From Kiss Me Kate, “So In Love” in which she eluded a scandalous story. Hmmm curious minds want to know. Could it be Cole Porter wrote this for a man?

Rodger and Hart songs, were songs Patti could relate to when she was younger and from that catalogue “If They I Could Write a Book” from Pal Joey, into “A Small Hotel” from On Your Toes brought back a time when lyric was key. Joseph Thalken, her pianist and Music Director played gloriously.

The next song showed Patti again at her best as she mashed up Philippe-Gérard and Johnny Mercer’s “When the World Was Young” and Sondheim’s “I Never Do Anything Twice.” Patti really makes a fabulous S&M mistress. Comedy and patter is where Ms. LuPone excels.

Celebrating Christmas, “Maybe This Christmas” from the film “Winter Wonderland,” is a lovely song that should be a staple.

“Christmas In The Trenches” is a ballad from John McCutcheon’s 1984 album Winter Solstice. It tells the story of the 1914 Christmas Truce between the British and German lines on the Western Front during the Great War from the perspective of a fictional British soldier. The song shows what a storyteller Ms. LuPone is.

“Santa Lost A Ho” had Patti involving the staff at 54 Below. How generous!

Tossing two songs out, what made the set list was “They Say It’s Wonderful” from Annie Get Your Gun.

Next a song she didn’t sing, but was in the show she did. “Anyone Can Whistle” from the show of the same title. Personally I would have liked to hear, “Me And My Town,” which she did sing.

Peggy Lee’s “Fever” and Bagdad Cafe’s “Calling You,” both of which she sang in American Horror Story were given star treatments.

From the hat… “Moon River,” then songs when Patti was seven, “Love Me Tender” and “You Don’t Know Me.”

Finally “Meadowlark” from The Bakers Wife, done to perfection. No one sings this better than Patti.

Leon Russell’s “A Song For You” closed out the night that you wished could just keep going on and on.

“The Parting Glass” an Irish parting song gently let the audience know the show was over as she wished the audience a Happy New Year!

This concert was a master class in acting a song and is a must for anyone who loves musical theater and cabaret. Thank-you Patti and 54 Below for an amazing evening of interpretation done live stream and in person.

Patti LuPone Songs From A Hat is playing at 54 Below Jan 2,3,5 – 8, however they are sold out, including the waitlist. Maybe if you pester 54 Below they will stream another Patti performance and ohhhh will it be worth the trouble.