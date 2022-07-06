Patti Murin Comes To Feinstein’s/54 Below

In her first solo show since 2014, Patti Murin (Disney’s Frozen, Lysistrata Jones, Xanadu) gets over her pandemic-related social anxiety in real time as she talks motherhood, mental health and more in her signature comedic style. From 1776 to “1989,” there’s a bop for everyone in this set list, and special guests that may even be a surprise to Patti herself! No nudity, but possibly some light swearing, and a crap ton of fun.

Join Patti at Feinstein’s/54 Below, September 3-5 at 7pm. Broadway’s Patti Murin is sure to brighten your Labor Day weekend!

Patti Murin: Feed Me and Tell Me I’m Pretty: Feinstein’s/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 3-5 at 7pm. Tickets andinformation are available at 54below.com/PattiMurin. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.