MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Patti Murin Comes To Feinstein’s/54 Below

Patti Murin Comes To Feinstein’s/54 Below

In her first solo show since 2014, Patti Murin (Disney’s Frozen, Lysistrata Jones, Xanadu) gets over her pandemic-related social anxiety in real time as she talks motherhood, mental health and more in her signature comedic style. From 1776 to “1989,” there’s a bop for everyone in this set list, and special guests that may even be a surprise to Patti herself! No nudity, but possibly some light swearing, and a crap ton of fun.

Join Patti at Feinstein’s/54 Below, September 3-5 at 7pm. Broadway’s Patti Murin is sure to brighten your Labor Day weekend!

Patti Murin: Feed Me and Tell Me I’m Pretty: Feinstein’s/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 3-5 at 7pm.  Tickets andinformation are available at 54below.com/PattiMurin. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Isaac Mizrahi Makes His Feinstein’s/54 Below Debut This August

Suzanna BowlingJuly 6, 2022
Read More

Birdland Jazz Club Present Jim Caruso’s Cast Party – Special 19th Anniversary

Suzanna BowlingJuly 6, 2022
Read More

My View: Ari Axelrod

Stephen SorokoffJuly 1, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Leopoldstadt, Lempicka, SuperYou, Jesus of Suburbia, Jamie deRoy & Friends and Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Suzanna BowlingJune 30, 2022
Read More

My View: “This Is The Greatest Cabaret Show I’ve Ever Attended”….Stephen Holden

Stephen SorokoffJune 30, 2022
Read More

Scott Siegel’s Almost on Broadway Is a Night of Great Songs and Singers

Craig J HorsleyJune 29, 2022
Read More

You Are There At Almost on Broadway

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJune 29, 2022
Read More

My View: Linda Lavin Has A Party At Birdland

Stephen SorokoffJune 28, 2022
Read More

My View: Judy Garland Returns To Carnegie Hall

Stephen SorokoffJune 26, 2022
Read More