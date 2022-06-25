PBS’s A Capitol Fourth Gets Line Up

A Capitol Fourth is back in action live. The event will be broadcast on PBS and hosted by Four-time Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton. Guyton will also perform during the event. She was the first African American artist to be nominated in a country music category. She has hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards and performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Yolanda Adams, will perform Battle Hymn of the Republic from the Lincoln Memorial as part of the 100th anniversary salute.



A celebration of West Side Story‘s 65th anniversary headed by Chita Rivera, will include Cynthia Erivo will perform Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s ballad Somewhere and The National Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Jack Everly performing selections from the Award winning score.

Rachel Platten (“Fight Song” ) will present a special tribute to military heroes and their families, as she performs her song Stand By You.

Jake Owen will perform American Country Love Song and Down To the Honkeytonk with the National Symphony Orchestra.

Also performing will be the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, the U.S. Army Presidential Salute Battery, members of the Armed Forces carrying the state and territorial Flags, the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., the Choral Arts Society of Washington, Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music, Darren Criss, Gloria Gaynor, Keb’ Mo’, Emily Bear, Andy Grammer and Loren Allred.

The evening will conclude with the Capital fireworks display, including a performance featuring The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” also marking its 100th anniversary.

The event will be performed on the West Lawn of the Capitol, July 4 from 8 PM ET to 9:30 PM ET and will be open to the public, after two years of virtual celebrations. It will be streamed on YouTube and PBS.org from July 4 to July 18.