I think all of us have had to work with Microsoft Word. Today it is the best tool for creating text files of varying complexity. Here you can adjust the font, size and color of the text, make it slanted, bold or underlined, and much more. But such a simple and convenient utility has its disadvantages: this format is very unstable on different platforms, which often distorts its appearance. This nuance is not a reason to give it up at all, it is easily solved with the help of pdf conversion from word.

In addition to easy viewing on all devices, you get more security (your files will be heavily editable) and readiness to print. The process itself is not time-consuming, takes only a few seconds, and even a high school student can handle it. Using our word to pdf converter, you need to do the following steps:

Upload the necessary file from your local storage or cloud (we support integration with Google Drive and Dropbox). Make sure the choice is correct.

At this stage we show the icon with the extension symbol of the file you clicked earlier and its name. This is done to save your time and simplify your work. Word to pdf converting itself.

This is where we send a request to the server, where all the manipulation takes place. In a few moments you will get a finished dock, externally identical to the original. Saving.

Do you need to build a chart? Do this with EEZZEE.IO. Make charts just in a few clicks. How does it work? Select the chart type you want to create (horizontal bar, vertical bar, stacked line, stepped line), edit the number of columns and rows according to your requirements, complete the table with your data, and wait for a few seconds until the chart is generated.

At the end you can download the result to the gadget you are working with, or use one of the aforementioned services.