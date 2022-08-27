Peachy Keen Southern Comfort Food Comes To Times Square

Nestled right in the heart of the theatre district is a groovy, ‘70s-inspired eatery called Peachy Keen. This retro vibeing eatery, offers Southern comfort food, thick milkshakes and disco ball glittery cocktails.

I was running late, so my guest ordered Crab & Corn Beignets ($13) to start. They came with a smoked paprika remoulade and Pat was raving about these before I even walked in the door.

Our server Chelsea was cheerful, welcoming and beyond helpful.

I started with Peach Bourbon Chicken Wings ($15) with a peach-bourbon glaze, green onion. Very sweet and missing the peachy taste, but they were melt off the bone.

For a drink I ordered the playful Disco Sally ($18). This is PK’s signature rum punch served in a 20 oz light up disco ball. This drink is powerful and packs a punch. You also get to keep the cute light up disco ball. Definitely a happy hour place to chill.

Next we wanted to try the Peachy Greens ($14) with gem lettuce, candied peach, toasted almonds, goat cheese, in a champagne vinaigrette. The peaches were rather hard and at first I thought they were apples. They were not candied at all.

For an entree, we decided to split the Fried Chicken & Gravy ($25). This Crispy Fried Chicken Platter is incredibly hit and miss. It comes with two enormous chicken breasts, that are so crunchy on the outside I almost broke a tooth and dry on the inside. There was also tasteless. The dish says it comes with hot honey, but that was not there. **However the house slaw, cheddar biscuit and mac & cheese were heavenly and those I would order again. The dish also comes with sautéed greens, but basically it was an odd cold salad and the dish did not need it. I would get the recipe from Popeye’s.

We then ordered Shrimp and Grits ($24). The grits are homemade and delicious and the shrimp flavorful and cooked to perfection.

For dessert “Get My Peaches Out of Georgia” ($18). This milkshake can easily be split by two. Here Vanilla Ice Cream is mixed with Peach Pie Filling and Stroop Waffle. Then it is topped with a Caramel Drizzle, Whipped Cream, Slice of Peach Pie, Stroop Waffle. Rimmed with Vanilla Frosting (missing from the drink) and Graham Cracker. Seriously a great way to end.

The problem with Peachy Keen, is what is good is great and what is bad is uneatable. Also items the menu mentions are missing. I would come back for the biscuits, Mac and cheese and the desserts. Pat will definitely be back for the Crab & Corn Beignets.

Times Square has long needed a place to grab great desserts and comfort food after a show. I think Peachy Keen will find its nitch.

Peachy Keen, 325 W 44th St,