Peachy Keen Southern Comfort Food Comes To Times Square

Nestled right in the heart of the theatre district is a groovy, ‘70s-inspired eatery called Peachy Keen. This retro vibeing eatery, offers Southern comfort food, thick milkshakes and disco ball glittery cocktails.
I was running late, so my guest ordered Crab & Corn Beignets ($13) to start. They came with a smoked paprika remoulade and Pat was raving about these before I even walked in the door.
Our server Chelsea was cheerful, welcoming and beyond helpful.
I started with Peach Bourbon Chicken Wings ($15) with a peach-bourbon glaze, green onion. Very sweet and missing the peachy taste, but they were melt off the bone.
For a drink I ordered the playful Disco Sally ($18). This is PK’s signature rum punch served in a 20 oz light up disco ball. This drink is powerful and packs a punch. You also get to keep the cute light up disco ball. Definitely a happy hour place to chill.
Next we wanted to try the Peachy Greens ($14) with gem lettuce, candied peach, toasted almonds, goat cheese, in a champagne vinaigrette. The peaches were rather hard and at first I thought they were apples. They were not candied at all.
We then ordered Shrimp and Grits ($24). The grits are homemade and delicious and the shrimp flavorful and cooked to perfection.
The problem with Peachy Keen, is what is good is great and what is bad is uneatable. Also items the menu mentions are missing. I would come back for the biscuits, Mac and cheese and the desserts. Pat will definitely be back for the Crab & Corn Beignets.
Times Square has long needed a place to grab great desserts and comfort food after a show. I think Peachy Keen will find its nitch.
Peachy Keen, 325 W 44th St,
