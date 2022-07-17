Peacock’s Free Love Island USA Activation Will Steam Up New York City

Light bites, cocktails, and giveaways will be available as well as

Kenny Flowers x Love Island USA : Peacock and Kenny Flowers have partnered together to curate an inspired-by collection of Kenny Flowers designs perfect for LOVE ISLAND USA fans. The inspired-by collection includes sets for both couples and friends with names such as Viva La Villa, The Bombshell and Casa Amor. The inspired collection will live on the Kenny Flowers website for consumers to purchase and will be showcased throughout Love Island USA Season 4.

Looking For Love IRL: As guests enter the activation, they can select from a variety of beaded bracelets that allows them to telegraph their love status to other guests including Available, Taken, Just Looking, Summer Fling, Friend Material, etc.

Champagne Bottle Mechanical Bull: Inspired by the games and challenges on the show, guests will be able to show off their skills by taking a ride on the champagne bottle mechanical bull.

Give Your Dating Profile Pic A Professional Update: Guests have the opportunity to get glittered and bronzed by a professional makeup artist before taking a new dating profile picture against the same portrait backdrop that is used by islanders on the show.

Love Yourself At The Giant Heart Photo Opp: There’s nothing more on-brand for Love Island USA than sharing love –especially for yourself. Just outside the “villa” doors, guests and passerby will be encouraged to feel like the best versions of themselves at a large heart photo opp.

Villa Vibes: Without ever leaving the concrete jungle, guests will be able to feel like they’re at the Love Island villa with a sandy beach moment including lounge seating, umbrellas and cabana staff offering refreshments and misters.

Spotify x Love Island: Love Island USA and Spotify are partnering for a first-of-its-kind partnership for Season 4. Love Island USA ’s official playlist will live exclusively on Spotify, and there will be in-show pushes to Spotify via a QR code where fans can listen along to songs featured in the show weekly.