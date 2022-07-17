MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Peacock’s Free Love Island USA Activation Will Steam Up New York City

Peacock’s Free Love Island USA Activation Will Steam Up New York City

Peacock’s Love Island USA will transforms 38 Gansevoort Plaza into a Tropical Villa on July 20th from 1-6 & 21st from 1-9 to Celebrate Season 4. On hand will be Season 2 Runner-up Cely Vazquez and UK Love Islander Kem Centinay.

Light bites, cocktails, and giveaways will be available as well as 

  • Kenny Flowers x Love Island USA : Peacock and Kenny Flowers have partnered together to curate an inspired-by collection of Kenny Flowers designs perfect for LOVE ISLAND USA fans. The inspired-by collection includes sets for both couples and friends with names such as Viva La Villa, The Bombshell and Casa Amor. The inspired collection will live on the Kenny Flowers website for consumers to purchase and will be showcased throughout Love Island USA Season 4. 

  • Looking For Love IRL: As guests enter the activation, they can select from a variety of beaded bracelets that allows them to telegraph their love status to other guests including Available, Taken, Just Looking, Summer Fling, Friend Material, etc. 

  • Champagne Bottle Mechanical Bull: Inspired by the games and challenges on the show, guests will be able to show off their skills by taking a ride on the champagne bottle mechanical bull.

  • Give Your Dating Profile Pic A Professional Update:  Guests have the opportunity to get glittered and bronzed by a professional makeup artist before taking a new dating profile picture against the same portrait backdrop that is used by islanders on the show. 

  • Love Yourself  At The Giant Heart Photo Opp: There’s nothing more on-brand for Love Island USA than sharing love –especially for yourself.  Just outside the “villa” doors, guests and passerby will be encouraged to feel like the best versions of themselves at a large heart photo opp. 

  • Villa Vibes: Without ever leaving the concrete jungle, guests will be able to feel like they’re at the Love Island villa with a sandy beach moment including lounge seating, umbrellas and cabana staff offering refreshments and misters.

  • Spotify x Love Island: Love Island USA and Spotify are partnering for a first-of-its-kind partnership for Season 4. Love Island USA ’s official playlist will live exclusively on Spotify, and there will be in-show pushes to Spotify via a QR code where fans can listen along to songs featured in the show weekly. 

  • obé x Love Island USA : Peacock and obé are coupling up to produce an exclusive content series, featuring two custom segments inspired by LOVE ISLAND USA for fans to enjoy throughout the season. The custom videos will live on the obé platform.

 Love Island USA which premieres Tuesday, June 19th and will stream 6 nights per week only on Peacock.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 16, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Beanie Out Yet Again, Lawsuits, The Piano Lesson, Theatre Center Incubator and Pay The Writer

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2022
Read More

Are You Planning to Enter a Photography Contest? Some Effective Ways You Can Be the Winner

Suzanna BowlingJuly 15, 2022
Read More

Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike Live’ Announces Tour

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 15, 2022
Read More

La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration Hosted by Alana Hadid & Emily Perlstein

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 15, 2022
Read More

Golfing for Charity

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 15, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon: Day 3 Part 3: The Kite Runner

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 15, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon Day 3 Part 2: Rockers at the Market Place and in Panel

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 15, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon: Day 3 Part 1: 30 Years of Assassins, Market Place and Cheers to the Understudies

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 15, 2022
Read More