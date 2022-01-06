Peoples’ Symphony Concerts Are Back at The Town Hall

The Town Hall (www.TheTownHall.org) and Peoples’ Symphony Concerts (www.PSCNY.org) have teamed up to honor the best in classical music at some of the most affordable prices through the Salomon Series, beginning January 23 at 2PM, both in person at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street) and virtually. This collaboration celebrates The Town Hall’s centennial season. Peoples’ Symphony Concerts (PSC) is New York City’s oldest concert series offering students, families and other New Yorkers on a limited budget the most affordable ticket prices anywhere.

The schedule is as follows:

January 23 Best of Beethoven Dover Quartet continues their exploration of the Complete Beethoven String Quartets The artists include: Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; and Camden Shaw, cello

February 27 Vocal Treasure Schubert’s Incomparable song cycle Die Winterreise for tenor and piano. The program will include a brief discussion of Schubert’s legendary composition with the text on twenty-four poems by Wilheim Mueller. What is considered as the ultimate song cycle was remarkably written by a composer and poet who lived to the ages of 31 and 33, respectively.

March 20 Guitar Legends Miloš, guitar (This International Star in Segovia Tribute).

April 10 Chamber Masterwork Shai Wosner, piano & friends play Schubert’s great Trout Quintet. Artists include: Shai Wosner, piano; Alexi Kenney, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Sterling Eliott, cello; Timothy Cobb, double bass

May 1 Orchestral GemsEast Coast Chamber Orchestra (ECCO) May 8Prima PianistLise de la Salle, piano plays from her hit recording When Do We Dance