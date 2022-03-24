Perfect Crime Celebrate It’s 35th Anniversary

The longest running play in NYC history, Perfect Crime will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Monday, April 18th in the Anne Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center Theater Center (210 West 50th Street). www.perfect-crime.com. After the celebratory performance (performance #13,902), the entire audience will be invited to a party at The Theater Center (home to the show) to celebrate the anniversary with food, drink and open bar. Complimentary champagne will flow for audience members before the show and during intermission. Perfect Crime was the first Equity approved production to reopen in New York City after the Covid-19 shutdown of theaters across New York City. It reopened on April 18, 2021, with a newly updated ventilation system, a fully vaccinated cast and staff, and numerous safety precautions and policies in place. It has run continuously since then, avoiding any covid-closures in its small company. The production, written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, has the distinction of being the only show (on or Off-Broadway) that has run in New York City during the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 20s. The ‘urban legend’ has managed to withstand the test of time – evolving with the changing styles, technology, culture, audiences, and various crisis’ around it. Perfect Crime began its run in a very different New York City:
- Hardly anyone had a cell phone.
- USA Today became the first US newspaper to publish a digital photograph on its front page.
- After years of research, a new drug called AZT is used for the treatment of AIDS.
- Airplanes were just being outfitted to fly using computer-driven, fly-by-wire controls.
- Pioneer introduced its erasable-recordable laser video disc
- The NYC subway cost $1 and you used tokens – there were no metro cards or OMNY payments.
- The Iron Curtain was still up in Berlin and the USSR wasn’t called Russia.
- The best-selling video game was Zelda II
- The Simpsons aired its first episode, Married with Children and 21 Jump Street were top tv shows and Fatal Attraction was on the silver screen.
