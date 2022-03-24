Perfect Crime Celebrate It’s 35th Anniversary





Richard Shoberg and Catherine Russell

The longest running play in NYC history, Perfect Crime will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Monday, April 18th in the Anne Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center Theater Center (210 West 50th Street). www.perfect-crime.com. After the celebratory performance (performance #13,902), the entire audience will be invited to a party at The Theater Center (home to the show) to celebrate the anniversary with food, drink and open bar. Complimentary champagne will flow for audience members before the show and during intermission.



Perfect Crime was the first Equity approved production to reopen in New York City after the Covid-19 shutdown of theaters across New York City. It reopened on April 18, 2021, with a newly updated ventilation system, a fully vaccinated cast and staff, and numerous safety precautions and policies in place. It has run continuously since then, avoiding any covid-closures in its small company.



The production, written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, has the distinction of being the only show (on or Off-Broadway) that has run in New York City during the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 20s. The ‘urban legend’ has managed to withstand the test of time – evolving with the changing styles, technology, culture, audiences, and various crisis’ around it.



Perfect Crime began its run in a very different New York City:

The internet was in its infancy.

Hardly anyone had a cell phone.

USA Today became the first US newspaper to publish a digital photograph on its front page.

After years of research, a new drug called AZT is used for the treatment of AIDS.

Airplanes were just being outfitted to fly using computer-driven, fly-by-wire controls.

Pioneer introduced its erasable-recordable laser video disc

The NYC subway cost $1 and you used tokens – there were no metro cards or OMNY payments.

The Iron Curtain was still up in Berlin and the USSR wasn’t called Russia.

The best-selling video game was Zelda II

The Simpsons aired its first episode, Married with Children and 21 Jump Street were top tv shows and Fatal Attraction was on the silver screen.





The perfect show for CSI and Law & Order fans, Perfect Crime tells the story of brilliant but money hungry psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient, and the handsome detective who’s falling in love with her while trying to solve the crime.



The cast of Perfect Crime also features Mark Campbell, David Butler, Charles Geyer, and Patrick Robustelli (a well-known Broadway restaurant owner in an on-video cameo. Perfect Crime was directed by Jeffrey Hyatt.



Tickets for Perfect Crime are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at



The Theater Center is located at 210 West 50th Street at Broadway. Perfect Crime was written by Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Hyatt and features Catherine Russell, who was recently featured by the Associated Press as "The Off-Broadway force of nature." She has starred in the show since its first performance and has never taken a sick day or a vacation day in the past 35 years! It's a feat that has landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records. Russell's incredible streak has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Good Morning America and in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News and numerous other media outlets including The Associated Press and People, which dubbed her "The Cal Ripken of Broadway."





Russell performing alongside Oscar Nominated Actor Gary Busey in 2016,

when he guest starred as “the baseball bat killer.”