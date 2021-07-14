Performing Now NYC A New Pop-Up Ticket Booth Selling Tickets to Off-Broadway, Dance and Comedy

The Off-Broadway Alliance in association with The Theater Center and The Torkian Group, today announced that a group of small theaters will be partnering with the Torkian Group and I Love NY Gifts to create Performing Now NYC, a new same day pop-up ticket booth to sell tickets to the various Off-Broadway, dance, comedy shows now open and performing throughout New York City. The first of its kind partnership was created by The Theater Center GM Catherine Russell and I Love NY Gift Shop owners the Torkian Group and will launch with the opening of a new ticket booth at 1657 Broadway, inside the I Love NY Gift Shop. (performingnownyc.com).

Performing Now NYC will be open Monday through Friday 3:00pm – 8:00pm and on Saturdays and Sundays between 11:00am and 7:00pm beginning Wednesday July 14 through Tuesday September 14 when TKTS is slated to re-open.

Built out the collaborative desire to help both small venues and the business that surround them, Performing Now NYC will boost audience awareness of all the shows that have opened and are continuing to open as New York City returns to normal. As audiences wait for the TKTS booth to reopen there’s currently no central station for audience members to buy tickets to the shows that are performing. This new temporary booth (the service will conclude once TKTS has reopened) will provide ticket buyers with the various options for shows to see that very day.

Customers can purchase same day tickets at face value and pay an additional $4 service fee which will go to The Actors Fund. Only credit cards will be accepted. Information about participating shows can be found on performingnownyc.com

There’s no charge for shows to participate. Any productions interested in getting the word out about their shows to those visiting Times Square should contact: Catherine@thetheatercenter.com



The Torkian Group is a privately held, family owned and operating company. Vertically integrated, The Torkian Group proudly acquires, develops, manages and leases all aspects of its award winning properties and also owns and manages a cadre of first-class gift shops throughout the city.



The Theater Center is home to the Jerry Orbach Theater and the Anne L. Bernstein Theater – the first two theaters in NYC to re-open with shows with live actors this spring.



The Off-Broadway Alliance is an organization of Off-Broadway producers, general managers, venue owners, press agents and marketing personnel dedicated to promoting and supporting Off-Broadway theater, making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences.