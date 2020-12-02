Personalized Holiday Gifts for Each Member of the Family

No matter the occasion, receiving a personalized gift often means more than getting something bought on a whim. A personalized gift tells the recipient they’re loved and thought about.

So, if you want to find a way to tell your family you love them in a way no one else is able to (because who knows you like family?), then use the following ideas to get your loved ones the gifts they deserve — the gifts that will make them feel all warm and tingly inside.

Mama Bear

Want to find a way to show your mom you love and appreciate her this holiday season? Here are a few gifts you might want to consider. For the nostalgic mom, try a personalized photo frame, photo pillow, or sweatshirt. You could even go with a personalized quilt featuring all her grandchildren. Other ideas you could try include custom coffee mugs, gift baskets, jewelry, or a photo collage of some of her favorite memories.

Papa Bear

Need a perfect gift for dad for the holidays? You won’t strike out with these great gift ideas. Forget the typical dad gifts and spring for something he will truly appreciate this year, like a personalized beer glass for his favorite drink, old fashioned whiskey glasses, or a shirt based on his favorite show or movie. Other gifts you might want to consider include things like personalized face masks, slippers, a robe, watch, cufflinks, an outdoor beer table, a vest, stainless steel BBQ tongs, a mug, or a nice jacket or coat to keep him warm all winter long.

Brother

For the brother who likes to travel, consider a gift like a personalized passport case, travel bottle kit, wallet, or nice luggage set. If your brother isn’t the traveling type and instead is of the couch potato variety, you can always spring for things that make him feel comfortable at home, like slippers, a robe, or bedsheets and pillowcases. You could also try hoodies, sweatshirts, sweatpants, or sweatbands if he’s athletic. Personalized weights or workout gear could also be a great way to show your brother you’re thinking about him.

Sister

Looking for a great gift for one of the most important ladies in your life? Some of the best personalized gifts for your sister include a(n):

Cute, personalized mug

Adult aprons and oven mitts

Fine art pairs

Pinboards

Custom pet portrait

Art display shelves

Wine glass tumbler

Christmas ornaments

Engraved journal or planner

Some other options include personalized slippers, a weighted blanket, robe, memory book, custom family portrait, recipe cutting board, trinket dish, or coffee cup. Or, perhaps spring for a personalized weekender bag for your traveling sister or personalized children’s stationery for your budding writer’s daughter.

Grandma & Grandpa

For the grandparents who like to go on cruises, try gifts like filtered water bottles, personalized neck pillows, packing cubes, a foldable duffel bag, toiletry kit, or towels. You could also try a portable travel jewelry box, travel hammock, monogrammed travel backpack, microfiber backpacking towel, or personalized camera case.

Shopping for the Perfect Gift

Now that you have a few ideas under your belt, start shopping for the best, personalized gifts for mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, and your brothers or sisters. Get gifts the whole family will cherish every holiday season for years to come.