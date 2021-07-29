Peter Asher, Kate Taylor, Albert Lee, Leland Sklar Rocked City Winery

This week at The Loft Upstairs venue at the City Winery, Peter Asher (Peter and Gordon British music rock roll fame) was joined by incredibly talented singers and musicians. Sharing the stage were Kate Taylor and Cara Lee on vocals, Jeff Alan Ross (musical director), Bill Cinque (guitar), Steve Holley (drums), Steve Mayone (guitar), Albert Lee (guitar) and Leland Sklar (guitar)

Song that wowed the audience were “A World Without Love,” “Let It Be Me”, “I Go to Pieces,”“Lady Godiva” and so many more songs that were top hits.

You can join the great Kate Taylor as she celebrates the release of her new Red House Records album “Why Wait!” on August 9th at 7pm at The Winery. This time Peter will be her guest.

Kate Taylor

Fifty years after her 1971 debut “Sister Kate”, Kate returns on her golden anniversary and celebrates with a BRAND NEW album that reunites the lady Taylor with several key members of the original cast , including producer Peter Asher. This special showcase performance will feature a five piece band delivering highlights from both albums, and a few surprises!