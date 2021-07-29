MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Peter Asher, Kate Taylor, Albert Lee, Leland Sklar Rocked City Winery

This week at The Loft Upstairs venue at the City Winery, Peter Asher (Peter and Gordon British music rock roll  fame)  was joined by incredibly talented  singers and musicians. Sharing the stage were Kate Taylor and Cara Lee on vocals, Jeff Alan Ross (musical director), Bill Cinque (guitar), Steve Holley (drums), Steve Mayone (guitar), Albert Lee (guitar) and Leland Sklar (guitar)

Song that wowed the audience were “A World Without Love,” “Let It Be Me”, “I Go to Pieces,”“Lady Godiva” and so many more songs that were top hits.

You can join the great Kate Taylor as she celebrates the release of her new Red House Records album “Why Wait!” on August 9th at 7pm at The Winery. This time Peter will be her guest.

Kate Taylor

Fifty years after her 1971 debut “Sister Kate”, Kate returns on her golden anniversary and celebrates with a BRAND NEW album that reunites the lady Taylor with several key members of the original cast , including producer Peter Asher. This special showcase performance will feature a five piece band delivering highlights from both albums, and a few surprises!

Music

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

