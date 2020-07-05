MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Phase 3 Starts Monday IN NYC

Phase Three was suppose to focus on the hospitality industry, allowing restaurants and other food-service businesses to reopen for dine-in service at 50 percent capacity. However Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo have postpone indoor dining indefinitely. What will resume is personal care services and outdoor recreation.

The rest of New York state has already resumed indoor dining, yet NYC is being penalized. What makes this completely unfair to this industry is the spike in Covid-19 is the protesters coming in from other boroughs and states.

You will be able to get a man/pedi, massage, tattoo or piercing. Spas will be able to offer facials, cosmetology, UV and non-UV tanning.

Libraries, NYC Parks, dog runs, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, handball courts and bocce courts will allow for summer sports.

