Events

Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff Helps Launch East End Summer with Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Fundraiser

Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff hosted a special fundraiser for the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation at NAIA Restaurant at the Capri Hotel in Southampton this weekend to help launch the summer season out east.

Approximately 150 guests came together to celebrate the community’s animal shelter and all their hard work for homeless animals. The funds raised from the event was good start to the charity season the returning Unconditional Love Gala approaches later this summer.

Jean Shafiroff attends Celebration For The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (Photo by Sean Zanni/PMC/PMC)

Notable attendees included: Martin Shafiroff, US Rep. Carolyn Maloney, NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, Henry Buhl, Bill McCuddy, Robin Leacock, Kate McEntee (SASF), Nathania Nisonson, James Marzigliano, Kingsley Crawford, Missy Hargraves, Joe Sprague (Executive Director), Beau Hulse, Beatrix Parash (SASF), Renee and Dale Schlather, Amy and Marion Piro, Yubal Marquez Fleites, Mar and William Morosse, Michael Pistanos, Lee Fryd, Michael Henry Adams and Ray Paul.

Auctioneer Bill McCuddy donated his services to be auctioneer to raise funds and Ingrid Arneverg was a special donor for the event.

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) has continued their efforts to raise funds and awareness for homeless animals, and the Annual Unconditional Love Gala, happening Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Southampton NY, will help them reach new goals. The SASF relies heavily on the funds generated by the Gala to care for their shelter animals. They not only take in community pets but also partner with other rescues, located on Long Island and areas in the South including Puerto Rico, to save animals that are in dire situations. Oftentimes, the SASF shelter is their last resort.

This past year, the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation found homes for over 800 animals and provided the community with necessary resources like their Wellness Clinic, Advo-Cats Program, low-cost spay/neuter mobile clinic, as well as other community outreach programs. These services help pet owners who fall on hard times keep their animals with them and out of the shelters.

