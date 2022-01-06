Philippines Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

Featuring the motto “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” the pandemic-delayed Expo 2020 encourages innovation and fresh ideas through exhibits, meetings, business forums, and cultural events. The global fair is split into 3 thematic districts: Sustainability, Opportunity, and Mobility.

Expo 2020 Dubai is already capturing the world’s interest as one of the most important international events accessible to tourists since the coronavirus outbreak. The festival began in October with over 192 countries participating, each with its own specialized pavilion showcasing its country’s values. Check the Philippine Airlines booking and plan your trip there as soon as possible to witness the amazing exhibitions.

Where does the name come from?

The Philippines Pavilion, commonly known as the Bangkóta, accompanied the other 192 countries that took part in the World Expo, which began on October 1st. Bangkota’s mesh-structure, called for the archaic Tagalog word for coral reef, and its contact with the outdoors are metaphors for the Filipino’s relationship with nature and attributes of openness and connectivity. It’s a fitting metaphor for how Filipinos have spread out throughout the globe like corals while maintaining ties with their homeland. Artworks, multimedia displays, dance films, and avant-garde music depict the worldwide Filipino’s progress.

What the Pavilion showcases?

The local artists were employed by the curator Marian Pastor Roces to create this pavilion. They used the exhibition space to tell the 4000 year old journey of the Filipinos. The theme represents today’s migrant workers from the Filipino and others who moved island to island and continent to continent during the Neolithic period.

Artist Charlie Co created a sculpture called ‘Soaring High’ which depicts floating men and women representing the Filipino workers who are traveling everywhere for work and come back to the Philippines. A mural of the migrant workers painted by Dex Fernadez is also popular among the Filipino migrants in the UAE.

Other pieces of art include two-storey sculpture of the mythological figure by Duddley Diaz, a suspended techno mythological art by Dan Raralio, human bird forms by Reilo Jaramillo and a variety of bird forms created by Toym Imao. The images represent the overseas contract worker and they are made to celebrate their success.

Other artistic sculptures are a three dimensional filigree boat by the artist Patrick Cabral, tall helix etched with the names of the Filipinos of various cultures by Baby and Coco Anne and an upward spiral that represents the 65,000 years of the genetic mixing in the Philippines islands.

The music and the melodies by artist Ramon P. Santos takes you further into the Filipino experience. Artist Lee Paje created sculpture which goes along with the wildlife photography of Scott Gusty.

Video entitled ‘Our gift to the World, the Philippines’ which is a call to end the racial division is also played at the pavilion.

What does the Pavilion represent?

Roces says that the pavilion is a combination of architecture, art, design and music and they all track the history, culture and the language of the people of the Philippines. It shows the connectivity among the overseas FIlipinos. It also highlights the biodiversity of the Philippines.

Chief architect Royal Pineda says that they have worked to show the Philippines as honestly as possible. They decided to represent the nature of the Philippines which they owned originally and define them as a country.

Coral reef was chosen because the Philippines is the center of the biodiversity of the world. The pavilion shows progressiveness and yet who the Filipinos are and what they are. How they grow into communities and yet stay connected through travel, migration and technology.

When it’s the closing date?

Expo 2020 Dubai opened on October 1, 2021. It will take place until March 31, 2022. During this timeframe, it’s providing a perfect platform for promoting trade, tourism, and investments, as well as strengthening the Philippines’ connections with the United Arab Emirates and the rest of the globe.

When and where can you find the Philippines pavilion?

At Expo 2020, the Philippines pavilion is located in the Sustainability District and is accessible daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What’s the concept of this pavilion?

The Philippines pavilion has a unique design that features a complicated wire mesh pattern that wraps all around the tower to represent connectivity. The three-story structure is divided into eight sections.

A large number of sculptures illustrating the confluence of prehistoric and modern Filipino culture can also be found in the pavilion. The soaring high sculptures represent today’s aspiring Filipinos who are ready to conquer the globe with their vast talents and abilities.

The Philippines pavilion showcases sectors such as architecture, landscaping, arts, multimedia, music, culinarians, photography, and performing arts, with an emphasis on the creative industry. The main pavilion’s goal is for visitors to embark on a voyage of discovery into Filipino culture, with exhibitions focusing on the country’s history.

What’s the design like?

At its foundation, the design is practical. Pineda referred to the apartment as “practical luxury.” This approach, according to the architect, is the way forward for the modern Philippines. They do not need to be in a first-world country to experience luxury. They can have luxury in terms of design.

Despite its sophisticated construction and sleek and contemporary style, the pavilion embraces the ideas of traditional Filipino dwellings known as ‘Bahai Kubo,’ which Pineda claims were created “with practicality at its core.”

How was the pavilion built?

The architect embodied this by using materials that were already available in Dubai, as well as the materials, technology, and labor required to construct the tower. As a result, the designer believes they had an advantage over the competition. Although the Covid-19 epidemic has generated some difficulties in the delivery of materials to other Expo 2020 pavilions, the Philippine pavilion has faced minor difficulties. The pavilion is built on a modular framework that will be transported to the Philippines and reinstalled once “Expo 2020” concludes.

If this article already sparked your interest, go ahead and purchase a ticket for your trip there. Remember, you have time until March 31.