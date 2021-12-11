MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Photos: A Celebrity Filled Audience for Jennifer Diamond

The Green Room 42 probably had one of it’s longest wait lists for Jennifer Diamond’s show.  It was difficult to stay socially distanced as a room full of fans, friends, relatives, and a world of Broadway congratulated her after her exciting performance.   Here are some photos of a very special audience.   

JENNIFER DIAMOND & MICHELE LEE
MICHELE LEE & EDA SOROKOFF
RICHARD RIDGE, STEPHEN SOROKOFF, MICHELE LEE, MARK WILLIAM
RICHARD RIDGE, MARK WILLIAM, MICHELE LEE
MARK SENDROFF & MICHELE LEE
JANA ROBBINS & MICHELE LEE
DAVIED SEBELLA & JANA ROBBINS
MICHELE LEE & MARK WILLIAM
MARK SENDROFF & RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER
ROBERT DIAMOND & RICHARD JAY ALEXANDER
RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER & MICHELE LEE
ROBERT DIAMOND & MICHELE LEE
JENNIFER DIAMOND & MICHELE LEE
JENNIFER DIAMOND
PRESTON RIDGE, MARK WILLIAM,RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER,MICHELE LEE, RICHARD RIDGE, EDA SOROKOFF, MARK SENDROFF

