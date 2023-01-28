Piaf! The Show Gets Multiple Standing Ovations

On a rainy Wednesday night in New York City, music and talent was shinning at Town Hall. Piaf! The Show is on a 60th Anniversary World Tour and Town Hall was lucky to be one of the stops. Piaf! The Show is a hybrid, being part concert and part show starring the internationally acclaimed singer Nathalie Lermitte singing the songs of made famous by Piaf.

For those who do not know Edith Piaf, was a French singer, lyricist and actress. She was an international star. Noted as France’s national chanteuse . Piaf’s music was often autobiographical, and she specialized in chanson réaliste and torch ballads about love, loss and sorrow. Her most widely known songs include “ La Vie en rose ” (1946), “ Non, je ne regrette rien ” (1960), “ Hymne à l’amour ” (1949), “ Milord ” (1959), “ La Foule ” (1957), “ L’Accordéoniste ” (1940), and “ Padam, padam… ” (1951).

Ms. Lermitte channels Piaf and infused her own style backed by outstanding musicians with Philippe villa on piano, Frederic Viale on accordeon, Benoît Pierron on percussions and Giliard Lopes on double bass. The musicians are given an opportunity to show how incredible they are, while Ms. Lermitte goes off stage to make costume changes. Accordionist Frederic Viale gives a sensational solo .

Singing is a real vocation for Nathalie Lermitte. Since she was 18 years old, she has albums, and has played numerous roles in musicals, including Starmania as Cristal at the Théâtre Marigny in Paris. She then played the role of the Queen in the play La petite fille aux allumettes, nominated for the Molières and directed by David Rozen. In 2017, Nathalie joined Piaf! The Show to continue to preserve the musical heritage and memory of Edith Piaf worldwide!

The show is divided into two parts with an intermission in between. In the second part Ms. Lemitte comes out recreating Edith Piaf’s look. She eerily captures Piaf posture as she sings some of Piaf torch songs.

During intermission I looked around and was surprise to see how many young people were in the audience. Due to movies and shows about Piaf in the last few years, they seems to have known about her.

I have been covering shows in New York for many years, but have never seen an audience that would not leave the theatre. They screamed and yelled for more. Ms. Lermitte came back for three encores.

The show was conceived and produced by Monsieur Gil Marsalla. In just a few years, Marsalla, a musician, producer, and director from Nice, has succeeded in making French musical heritage a worldwide success through the shows he produces and directs.