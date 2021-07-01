Pick of the Week – Harlem’s Baylander Steel Beach

New York City is rolling out the red carpet for the great comeback this summer in style. Times Square Chronicles continues to support local business and our pick of the week is Baylander Steel Beach. Located in West Harlem Piers in Upper Manhattan at 125th Street, is this spectacular floating night of fun.

Take a bite out of the Big Apple as you sit on the world’s smallest aircraft carrier that was once a Navy ship used during the Vietnam war. Over 125-feet of surface area is filled with tables that capture the cool breezes from the Hudson River. Take in the most stunning views of bridges in the skyline and the hilltop sight of the St. John the Divine Cathedral.The standout setting is only rivaled by the fantastic service and incredible menu items. From the moment you step on board the steel beach you are welcomed with a smile that is as big as Manhattan itself.

There are several areas to eat on decks and a bar. Simply select items at the bar. Captivating drinks are made to order here and then come back to pick up food when ready at a separate window. The relaxed environment is a pleasant escape from the madness of the concrete jungle just off of Harlem West Piers (off of 125th Street and close to public transportation and Citibike).

Cocktails are truly refreshing and tangy, especially on a hot summer day. A favorite is the frozen BIg Apple Frose with Hampton Water Rosé wine, Barking Irons 80 proof applejack, strawberry and raspberry purées. One sip of this and you will have a heavenly sensation come over you. Also loved is the Steel Beach Margarita – aka “That Patron Drink.” Served in a mini bottle of tequila is a tantalizing mix of Patron Reposado tequila, fresh watermelon puree, cointreau and fresh lime juice.

(Photo Courtesy Baylander)

Highlights of food fit the environment perfectly. Dishes are full of flavor and just perfect as you relax and talk to friends on the upstairs deck cleverly nicknamed Patron Deck (after the tequila). Chowdown on Cajun Shrimp Tacos with homemade guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo in flour tortilla. Even the pickiest taco lovers will be pleasantly surprised with the caliente selection. Vegetarians will devour the “IMPOSSIBLE” Stealth Tacos with Impossible meat, pico de Gallo, cheese, shredded lettuce and sriracha aioli in corn tortillas. You and your guest will also enjoy sharing such fantastic plates as the perfectly spiced Firecracker Flash Fried Calamari with Thai chili sauce and sliced hot cherry peppers. It’s unique combination of flavors is pretty nice to take in as the sun sets over the river.

“IMPOSSIBLE” Stealth Tacos

In fact, everything about this restaurant is that level of nice you really appreciate it. It is an amazing representation too of the resilience of our fair city. It’s appropriate that this fantastic pick of the week is on a former ship used in battle. We all just lived through perhaps one of the greatest battles of our lives this last year, and now we can celebrate the beauty of life on The Baylander Steel Beach.