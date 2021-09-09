Pick of Week – Banksy: Genius or Vandal?

Live on the edge this weekend and check out one of the most talked about art shows in Manhattan.

“Banksy: Genius or Vandal?,” is one exhibition making waves and showing no signs of slowing down after opening

in New York on September 1. Located at 526 6th Avenue you will find 80 articles on display that will have you thinking and wishing for a world of change. There is nothing dull about the energy in this two-story show. Rather it is a powerful punch that has you craving more from one of the most mysterious art figures on the planet.

Perfectly set in design, the curated show is more than you expect. When you walk into the space the doors open wide and stir your imagination as you move from piece to piece.

Visitors take in the authenticated artworks from private collections that, with the collaboration of Lilley Fine Art / Contemporary Art Gallery, are exhibited in New York for the first time.

“Banksy is one of the brightest and most important artists of our time. His work is a challenge to

the system, a protest, an extremely well-constructed brand, a mystery, a violation of the law. Each

visitor to the exhibition will be able to decide who Banksy is for himself: a genius or a vandal; an

artist or a businessman; a provocateur or a rebel?,” said Alexander Nachkebiya, exhibition

curator. “Our exhibition shows the extent of his multidimensional talent. Banksy invites reflection

and lets the visitor decide. His work is relevant and complete and his images speak and sink into our souls.

Brought to life by entertainment producer Exhibition Hub and Fever, the leading entertainment

discovery platform, the exhibition will highlight the world of the celebrated master of the streets

and in a COVID-safe, family-friendly storytelling experience.



Tickets are currently available here with prices starting at $29.50 for adults and $19.90 for kids.