Picnic in the Park on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day this weekend is a perfect time to spend time with the woman you love.

Give her the perfect Sunday afternoon in the park with a picnic that she will always remember. Pack the picnic basket with cheeses, breads, and these amazing selections that will have her smiling from ear to ear.

The award-winning Mumm Napa Brut Rosé is the perfect sparkling wine to share with her in Central Park.

The fruity notes are sweet like her heart. So refreshing and delightful are these dainty sips of joy. Vivid aromas of black cherries, red berries, and citrus are followed by soft red fruit flavors that are rich and mouth-filling, yet retain the elegant character that is Mumm Napa’s trademark. Everything about this refined and sophisticated selection is fantastic, including a beautiful cost of $24.

Head out to Prospect Park with her and a bottle of Campo Viejo to watch the sunset. The Reserva is truly well-priced at only $15 and is a grand example of the estate.

The elegant expression of premium Rioja vines made from Tempranillo, Graciano and Mazuelo is truly glorious. Aged for four years, Reserva perfectly balances a fruity palate with hints of clove, pepper, vanilla and coconut. Mom will sit with you and the family and have a moment of beautiful bliss as she sips this fantastic gift.

A toast to all the special women in our lives. Happy Mother’s Day!

Cover Art By Photo by Ignacio Brosa on Unsplash

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

