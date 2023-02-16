Broadway
Pictures From Home Exposes The Difference Between The Generations
“This project will become one of my hallmark achievements — I know that’s not a modest thing to say,”
After seeing Pictures From Home you may not like acclaimed photographer Larry Sultan and the way he used his parents to become a success. The play is based on his 1992 photo memoir of the same name.
The play begins in 1982. Larry (Danny Burstein), has been hounding his parents at this point for 8 years. He is trying to capture something elusive, a truth that he manipulates by posing his parents and taking unflattering pictures of them. His mother Jean (Zoë Wanamaker), is much more forgiving of his intrusion, than his father Irving (the fabulous Nathan Lane). They love their son, but do not really understand why this married father of two who lives in San Francisco, is coming back to his family home in the San Fernando Valley, every other weekend combing through old home movies and capturing the couple aging.
Larry is a photographer who teaches, but is working on a “art project”about his family, that nobody understands, including Larry. All the characters break the fourth wall, as photo’s of the real people appear on the wall. That takes a little getting use to.
The parents are products of their own generation. The father is handsome, a traveling salesman who believes that he should support the family, cheats, drinks, who is aged out of his job and now is supported by his wife. Larry’s mother is the woman who is dressed to the tee, drank to deal with the loneliness and boredom and becomes successful in real estate when the family needs her help. Her job is considered a hobby, though she is more successful. They loved their kids, but have flaws. They are complexed and complicated.
Larry, uses his parents to achieve his dream and what the play becomes is how children of this generation blame their parents and expect everything from them and yet do not take responsibility for themselves.
Playwright Sharr White breaks the action into scenes such as “investigation,” “The Silent Treatment,” and “Departures”. Larry’s project in all takes ten years to complete. In the meantime, racism, death, aging out, frustration at one’s accomplishments, sexist views and how people were in the 50’s and 60’s, mortality and love all come into play.
Bartlett Sher’s direction allows the play to seem timeless and keeps it at a clip.
Burstein, does his best with this unlikable character. Wanamaker’s shows us the depth, strength and flaws that plagued the women of the 50’s, but it is Lane who makes us care. When he starts to limp, to posing and losing his memory, we laugh, we cry, we feel.
The most moving part of the whole play is when Lane confronts his son, though Larry really does not answer. What the play lacks is the why’s. The character of Larry never really grows or expands and if he had this play could have been so much more.
In the end Larry, in his own way loves his parents and can not say good-bye. In conclusion Pictures From Home is touching and the acting makes it worth the ticket price.
Pictures From Home: Studio 54, through April 30.
The World Says Good-Bye To Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch has passed on. In 1981 she starred on Broadway in Woman of the Year, receiving praise for following Lauren Bacall in the title role.
In 1997, Welch starred on Broadway in Victor/Victoria, following Julie Andrews and Liza Minnelli in the title role.
That year, she also acted in an episode of the comedy series Seinfeld, entitled “The Summer of George”, Welch played a highly temperamental version of herself, assaulting series characters Kramer and Elaine, the former because he fired her from an acting job and the latter because Welch mistakenly thought Elaine was mocking her.
In 2001, she had supporting roles in the comedy films Legally Blonde opposite Reese Witherspoon and Tortilla Soup. In 2002, she starred in the PBS series American Family, a story about a Mexican American family in East Los Angeles. Her next film was Forget About It (2006). She also appeared in Welcome to The Captain, which premiered on CBS television on February 4, 2008. In 2015 she played a role in The Ultimate Legacy.
Most recently Welch appeared in a sitcom titled Date My Dad (2017) where she reunited with Robert Wagner on screen, four decades after starring together in The Biggest Bundle of Them All. She acted in How to Be a Latin Lover (2017).
For many years, Welch performed in a successful one-woman nightclub musical act in Las Vegas.
She first came to attention for her role in Fantastic Voyage and won a contract with 20th Century Fox. They lent her to a British studio where she made One Million Years B.C. Her images in the doe-skin bikini became one of the bestselling posters and turned her into an international sex symbol. She later starred in Bedazzled, Bandolero!,
100 Rifles, Myra Breckinridge and Hannie Caulder.
She made several television variety specials.
Her rise to stardom in the mid-1960s brought her international fame. She won a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in The Three Musketeers.
She was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in Television Film for her performance in the film Right to Die.
In 1995, Welch was chosen by Empire magazine as one of the “100 Sexiest Stars in Film History”. Playboy ranked Welch No. 3 on their “100 Sexiest Stars of the Twentieth Century” list.
Rachel Welch’s career was so varied that to write about her life completely would be to write a novel. The best way I know how to celebrate a performers life is to gather the clips that allow us to see their work.
Welch died yesterday, February 15, 2023, at her home in Los Angeles, following a brief illness. She was 82. With her the era of sex symbols diminishes.
Valentine’s Day Playlist From T2C
Music makes our hearts race faster and brings us on journey’s into the unknown. Here is our Valentine’s Day Playlist to bring just you or you and your loved one to new heights.
Starting off is Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in a mash-up off “The Next Ten Minutes Ago” from R&H Goes Pop!
From The Lion King Broadway LIVE at the London Palladium “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”
Julian Ovenden & Sierra Boggess sing ‘People Will Say We’re In Love” from Oklahoma!
From Carousel “If I Loved You” with Robert Goulet
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell re-unite to sing “Wheels of a Dream” from Ragtime
Dame Kiri Te Kanawa sings “Unexpected Song” from Song and Dance
“My Cup Runneth Over” from the I Do, I Do doneAretha Franklin style
“Seasons of Love” from the film Rent
Alice Fredenham singing “My Funny Valentine” from Babes In Arms.
What a Night: The Fabulous Heather Headley and The New York Pops
There are nights that you are just so happy you were in the audience and last night was one of them, when Grammy and Tony Award Winner Heather Headley joined together with The New York Pops. Led by Maestro Steven Reineke, for The New York Pops’ 40th anniversary season, this was a night to remember.
The show was billed as One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley and Carnegie Hall was packed to the rafters with an audience that was thrilled to be there. Starting off the evening in a sparkly blue gown, Ms Headley a cappella melted into “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz as she was joined by The New York Pops.
In 1997 Ms. Headley was cast in The Lion King and the audience was treated to “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”
She won the 2000 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the titular role of Aida. The audience learned why when they were given a snippet of “He Lives In You,” also from The Lion King
My favorite part of the evening was a mash-up of “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone” from Sondheim’s Into The Woods. Ms Headley recreated her emotionally powerful role as the witch in the Encore’s 2022 production that landed on Broadway. What makes Ms. Headley so great is she is a consummate actress and she feels the song and therefore so does her audience.
Next up was “My House” from Matilda. One of the highlights of the evening was how Ms. Headly shared her love for her family, which spilled out into the audience.
Testing out her vocals without a mic again a cappella in a gospel operatic forte was also a highlight of the evening. Ms. Headley has an incredible range that is perfect in pitch.
“I’m Still Hurting” Jason Robert Browns powerful song from The Last Five Years,” had Ms. Headley in tears.
A medley of “Written In The Stars” from Aida, the title song from “Lost In The Stars” and “Hold On” from The Secret Garden, ended the first act with a florish.
One of my favorite songs Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” rousingly opened the second act with The Broadway Inspirational Choir as back-up.
Elton John’s “Your Song”, was a song she sang at Kennedy Center that was a gift to Elton and now the New York Pops audience.
Stunning in a purple ensemble, her love for her daughter and how children grow up came through in Toy Story’s “When She Love Me.”
The Pops in full glory followed with “You Got A Friend In Me,” also from Toy Story.
Ms. Headley was incredibly generous and gave Chris Mann, a singer who placed fourth on the second season of The Voice in 2012 a chance to shine. Mann toured inThe Phantom of the Opera, as the Phantom and recreated “Music of The Night”.
Ms. Headley and Mr. Mann write together in Nashville and “Because You Need Me” is one of their compositions.
They then duetted on “Amazing Grace,” with The Broadway Inspirational Choir. It is easy to see why Heather won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album in 2009 for Audience of One. Her low notes were outstanding.
Another Headley composition is a song called “I Wish” about what you wish for your child. The lyrics are exquisite.
From Wicked “For Good” with The Broadway Inspirational Choir.
Then the encore…..”Whitney Houston’s “Dance With Somebody,” had Heather getting Carnegie Hall singing and dancing leaving the hall and the audience with a high octane energy spurt. What a way to end the night.
Heather can currently be seen as a series regular on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, but if you have a chance to see her in person do so.
Make sure you book your tickets for The Marvelous Marilyn Maye and The New York Pops on March 24th and get your tickets now The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala May 1st. This One’s For You: The Music Of Barry Manilow will feature Sean Bell, Erich Bergen, Betty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Max von Essen, and more to be announced. Do not miss out on another night to remember.
