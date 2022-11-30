Pipetting Styles: How To Know When To Switch To Automated Pipetting

If you are familiar with the daily operations in a biology or chemistry laboratory, pipetting is one of those processes that you just can’t avoid. Whether it is conducting singular or large-scale samples, pipetting is an integral part to any lab’s procedures.

This being said, manual pipetting can often be seen as a chore. With many samples to go through, testing samples seems to be a never-ending job. In response to this predicament, many labs have started incorporating automated testing procedures to help speed up some processes.

While this may initially bring up questions of testing accuracy and workflow processes, research has shown that using automated pipetting machinery such as Flowbots actually helps to increase the accuracy of testing results and less accidents to do with liquid handling. Then there is also semi-automated pipetting systems, where accuracy is increased yet processes aren’t fully automated.

3 types of pipetting styles

If you are curious to see which may be right for you, read on for the low down on pipetting styles:

Manual pipetting. Manual pipetting is excellent for low levels of sample testing and where the differences in pipetting styles can be acknowledged if done by several people. Where manual pipetting isn’t generally great for is high risk situations, where materials and lengthy amounts of time can be a detriment to work results.

Semi-automated pipetting. In comparison with manual pipetting, semi-automated methods offer greater accuracy in testing processes. While some testing steps are automated, others require a hand with things such as switching tips and plates.

Automated pipetting. With fully automated pipetting systems, testing can be a breeze. With the option to automate individual steps, or the whole process through, you can find automated systems to help with a whole range of workflows, from simplistic samples to more complex sampling needs.